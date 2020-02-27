GLEN JEAN — Superintendent Lizzie Watts has named Eve West as the new Chief of Interpretation at New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River. She began her new assignment Feb. 16.
“I am delighted with our new chief,” Watts said in a press release. “Eve will bring energy, excitement, interpretive skills, and great leadership to the Division of Interpretation and Cultural Resources. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her many years with the National Park Service and will keep us moving forward into the 21st century.”
West has served in many roles in the park over the last eight years. For the last three years she has served as a District Ranger overseeing the interpretive operations for the northern half of New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area which included supervision of Canyon Rim and Thurmond Visitor centers with an annual visitation of over 300,000 visitors a year.
She has previously served as a District Ranger at Everglades and Canyonlands national parks. Throughout her career she worked in various other units, including Cape Cod National Seashore, Fort Union National Monument, and Great Smokey Mountains National Park.
West has a bachelor’s degree in biology and grew up in the Ozarks in Arkansas playing in and around the Buffalo National River.
“We have three wonderfully rich park sites here in southern West Virginia, and a talented staff who take care of them,” West said.
“I am honored and excited to work alongside them in the challenges that lie ahead.”
