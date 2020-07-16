Southern Appalachian Labor School Director Dr. John David, left above, listens as SALS Assistant Director Marcus Wilkes discusses possible distribution strategies for a shipment of face coverings received from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response inside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The masks, which were delivered to the Historic Oak Hill School on Tuesday, July 14, will be utilized to assist in public health efforts in the area as part of Project: America Strong. That endeavor features the federal government distributing reusable cotton face coverings to critical infrastructure sectors, companies, health care facilities and faith-based and community organizations across the country to help slow the spread of Covid-19. SALS is currently working on a plan for free distribution of 45,000 coverings which arrived Tuesday. David stressed that the arrival of the masks will help residents in the region in light of a new indoor face covering mandate (where social distancing isn’t possible) issued recently by Gov. Jim Justice. David said SALS officials will discuss a plan with social agencies and others to ensure “very broad, fair distribution” to help make individuals in the area a little safer. “We were in the position to take advantage of an opportunity,” said David, who added he was thankful SALS “can provide a community service in the interest of public health.” Wilkes said one of SALS’s objectives is to reach individuals who might have more trouble securing masks than others. “Many of the municipalities have resources,” Wilkes said. “Many of the people in the hollows don’t have access to transportation to get out and get these masks. Perhaps we might look at a plan to distribute these at post offices, faith-based organizations, churches ...”
