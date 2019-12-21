CHARLESTON — Susan Williams of Falls View has been named the 2019 Democrat of the Year for Fayette County.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III last month joined Democratic leaders from throughout the state in honoring Williams as one of the state’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
Williams was selected by local county leaders for hard work and dedication to the Democratic Party in Fayette County. She received tribute from Democrats assembled at the Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration in Charleston.
This year’s special Keynote Speaker was United States Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 34th annual awards ceremony, indicated rthe award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts. “Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said.
Williams, a contributing columnist of The Fayette Tribune, is a former reporter for The Charleston Gazette.
