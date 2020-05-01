A Fayette County man is in jail facing numerous charges stemming from family abuse allegations, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department arrested Jeffrey Scott Petit, of Winona, after conducting an investigation of domestic violence and child abuse. Petit is accused of physically abusing family members by way of striking, kicking and strangulation. Charges lodged include strangulation, child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery and child abuse by parent/guardian.
Petit was unable to post the $25,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
