County Route 12/1 (Wolf Creek Road) will be closed 0.23 miles north of County Route 12 (Pleasant View Road) from 7 a.m. Monday, March 13 through 5 p.m. Friday, March 17 for bridge repairs. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Wolf Creek Road via CR 9/1, Crooked Run Road and CR 12, Pleasant View Road.
Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.
