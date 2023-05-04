A Fayette County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Mount Hope on Legends Highway, according to authorities.
In a press release, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II said that shortly before noon on May 2 notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a multiple vehicle accident in the area of Main Street in Mount Hope. Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and personnel from the Mount Hope Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, it was determined that a sedan had crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on. The driver of the sedan was transported to Raleigh General Hospital where she died due to her injuries. The driver of the Jeep also was transported to Raleigh General with non-life threatening injuries.
The deceased driver was identified as Patricia Cales, 63, of Fayetteville.
According to Perdue, the cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but it is suspected that Cales may have been having a medical emergency. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor, the press release noted.
Assisting in the incident were Jan-Care Ambulance, Mount Hope Fire Department and Mount Hope EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
