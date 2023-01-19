West Virginia State Senator Jack David Woodrum is chairing three committees in the 2023 60-day regular legislative session, which convened in Charleston on Jan. 11
According to a press release, Woodrum’s new committee assignments are as follows: chairman of Government Organization, chairman of Enrolled Bills, and chairman of the Rule-Making Review Committee.
The senator also serves on Finance, Rules, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the School Choice committees.
"The 2023 session is off to a great start,” Woodrum said in the release. “I look forward to all the positive changes we will be making and which will impact generations not only in my district, but for the entire State of West Virginia.
"As bills work through the legislative process, I look forward to hearing from our citizens."
Woodrum and fellow senator, newcomer Vince Deeds, represent the 10th Senatorial District, which is comprised of Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Nicholas and Fayette counties.
To follow bills in the West Virginia legislature, visit www.wvlegislature.gov.
