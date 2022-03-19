In an effort to ensure that more than 80 acres of farmland in Fayette County remains in agricultural use for the benefit of the community for generations to come, New Roots Community Farm raised close to $260,000 to purchase the land previously under the oversight of several county entities.
During their regular meeting on March 9, the Fayette County Commission approved a resolution to transfer all operations of New Roots Community Farm to New Roots Community Farm.
According to the resolution, the commission’s involvement in the farm will end March 31.
The Fayette County Commission, the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority (FCURA) and the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board (FCFPB) have been partners of the farm since its inception.
In 2016, the previously abandoned 84-acre farm, which was formerly the Whitlock Farm, was purchased by the FCFPB for $495,000.
Two years later, FCURA signed a five-year lease with FCFPB for use of the farm located near Fayetteville.
The idea of purchasing the farm from county entities has been in the works for several years.
During a meeting with FCURA in December 2019, Susanna Wheeler, the farm’s director, approached board members with the idea of eventually separating the farm from governmental entities and turning it into a nonprofit.
Wheeler said she had been given information from a local group, called Agrarian Trust, which is familiar with the process and would aid in the endeavor.
In October 2021, a public post on the New Roots Community Farm Facebook page announced that the farm was successful in this plan with the help of the Agrarian Trust.
“THANK YOU!!!!!!” read the post. “Thank you to every single person who has donated!! This is incredible!!! The West Virginia Agrarian Commons has raised the full $258,000 needed to secure New Roots Community Farm land and it wouldn’t be possible without your help.”
An earlier Facebook post mentioned that some of the donors for this effort included the Plateau Action Network, which donated $50,000, as well as an anonymous donor that contributed $100,000.
The West Virginia Agrarian Commons was the nonprofit created in order to purchase the farm using a model introduced by the Agrarian Trust.
The farm’s October Facebook post explained that as part of Agrarian Trust’s model, “New Roots Community Farm will obtain a 99-year secure, affordable, and equity-building lease” from the West Virginia Agrarian Commons so that it can continue its “work in the food access space, further develop models for producer and consumer education on food system issues, and continue aggregation and distribution of local food products.”
Agrarian Trust’s mission is to support land access for next-generation farmers.
In transferring the farmland over to the West Virginia Agrarian Commons, counsel for the Fayette County Commission advised commissioners that several grants would also need to change ownership.
Wheeler, who attended the meeting, said she was in the process of making those necessary changes.
The county will also need to sever the employment for all those working at the farm, which the commission’s attorney stated were mostly grant-funded positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.