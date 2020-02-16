WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) this month announced $75,695 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for EdVenture, a workforce development program that creates opportunities for students and young entrepreneurs to find success in their community.
“I strongly believe that we should better prepare our students in high school to enter the workforce, so when they graduate they can make a decision to either receive a higher education or enter the workforce immediately. The EdVenture program is a great way for high school students to learn skills they’ll need in their careers, further ensuring that our workforce is competitive in a 21st century economy,” Manchin said in a press release.
“Hands-on experience is invaluable when preparing our students for their future careers. This funding will support young entrepreneurs as they enter the workforce and give them the skills they need to be successful in their communities,” Capito said.
