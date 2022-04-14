The Fayetteville-based Love Hope Center for the Arts invites artists to participate in its Works In Progress event, a community performance series, on the first Thursday of each month. The Love Hope Center for the Arts, located at 100 Rotan Street, is a nonprofit art center which has been in existence for less than a year. Here, Jamie Lester was among those who took to the stage on April 7 to perform for an appreciative crowd. For more, see a future issue of The Fayette Tribune. Visit the center's website at https://www.lovehopearts.org/.
