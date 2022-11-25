Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog This Morning... The combination of clear skies and light winds this morning has led to areas of locally dense fog developing, with visibility below a half mile at times. Additionally, temperatures below freezing in some locations could result in isolated slick surfaces. Motorists should use caution if out driving and be prepared for sudden changes in visibilities. Please allow for greater distances between vehicles and do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely. The fog is expected to gradually lift and dissipate between 8 and 10 AM this morning.