National Wreaths Across America Day will once again be staged around the United States in 2022 to remember the service of departed military Veterans.
According to wreathsacrossamerica.org, the mission to "Remember, Honor and Teach" is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
This year's event is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17.
Organizers urge individuals to join in the movement by sponsoring a Veterans’ wreath at a nearby cemetery, volunteering or donating to a local sponsorship group.
High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill will be among those locally conducting a Wreaths Across America celebration at noon on Dec. 17.
It's still not too late to sponsor a wreath for a Veteran at the Oak Hill event, memorial park representatives stress. There are 2,314 Veterans buried at High Lawn, and as of earlier this week about 800 wreaths had been sponsored.
Wreaths will be placed that day and will remain until mid-January.
Fresh green wreaths can be purchased through High Lawn for $15 apiece via credit card through noon on Saturday, Nov. 26. Wreaths can be bought through High Lawn for Veterans who aren't buried at the Oak Hill cemetery.
For more information, contact Susan Craun at High Lawn Memorial Park at 304-469-3251. Orders will be received via phone, or individuals can visit the office at 1435 Main Street East in Oak Hill ahead of the weekend deadline.
The Oak Hill ceremony will also include a special tribute to Hershel "Woody" Williams. Williams received the Medal of Honor for his valiant efforts during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. At the time of his death on June 29, 2022, he was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
A Wreaths Across America event is held annually at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fayetteville. For more on that event, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159578/Overview/#:~:text=On%20December%2017%2C%202022%20at%2012%3A00%20pm%2C%20Wreaths,each%20and%20every%20veteran%20aloud.
— Steve Keenan
