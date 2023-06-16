Incumbent Danny Wright was unseated as mayor of Fayette County’s largest municipality on Tuesday. Challenger Charles Briscoe was elected as mayor of Oak Hill by an unofficial vote of 588 to 296.
Two men vied for the open council-at-large seat formerly held by the late Tom Oxley, a longtime public servant. Oxley is a United States Air Force Veteran, having served in Japan as a Mandarin Chinese linguist after graduating from Yale University. In Oak Hill, he was a longtime city manager and a member of city council from 2015 until 2013. He also served in high-ranking posts statewide, including as president of the West Virginia Municipal League.
Oxley’s successor as city manager, Bill Hannabass, who retired from that position on July 5, 2022, easily defeated challenger Leonard Bickford by a tally of 577 to 295 for the council-at-large position.
Hannabass served as city manager for 13 1/2 years, served a 4-year term on council and worked 1 1/2 years as mayor.
Three council members are elected from both Ward I and Ward II.
In Ward I, the unofficial results are as follows:
Diana Janney — 387;
Roger Evans — 313;
Christa Hodges — 219;
Mike Fox — 168;
Dave Perry — 163; and
Wilbert Lively III — 67.
Unofficially, Ward II results are:
Chris Gill — 246;
Carlos (PJ) Elder Jr. — 171;
Charles A. Smallwood Jr. — 154;
Steve Hayslette — 150; and
Timothy Buskus — 136.
A number of charter amendments were up for consideration (see more on those in an upcoming edition of The Fayette Tribune).
Following are the unofficial results on the amendment votes:
Section #6 — Against 550, For 321;
Section #7 — Against 545, For 324;
Section #8 — Against 448, For 425;
Section #9 — For 459, Against 412;
Section #10 — For 437, Against 437;
Section #10 (a) — Against 463, For 407;
Section #11 — Against 510, For 360;
Section #12 — Against 501, For 368;
Section #14 — Against 588, For 276;
Section #16 — Against 545, For 315;
Section #19 — Against 455, For 398;
Section #20 — Against 478, For 375;
Section #22 — For 490, Against 375; and
Section #30 — Against 564, For 291.
The official vote canvass is scheduled for June 21.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.