SMITHERS —West Virginia Hive will continue its county-by-county Coffee Talks sessions with a Fayette County event at Smithers Wellness Place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on May 5.
WV Hive is a program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA).
According to WV Hive officials, the gatherings offer popular networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners to meet and learn from each other, as well as industry professionals.
Judy Moore, executive director of WV Hive and deputy director of the NRGRDA, will conduct an interview with Beth Fish, inspirational entrepreneur and local small business owner at American National Insurance.
“Our Coffee Talks sessions are a wonderful opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from and exchange ideas with one another,” Moore said in a press release.
Smithers Wellness Place is located at 518 Michigan Avenue. Register for the event now by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-smithers-wv-tickets-605087602307.
The event is sponsored by United Bank. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
Following the Coffee Talks session, the WV Hive team will continue its networking in Smithers with Community Days activities by visiting local businesses and sharing information on the services provided by the WV Hive for small businesses.
WV Hive is an entrepreneurship program positioned to help aspiring and existing business owners launch and grow successful businesses throughout southern West Virginia. By serving 13 of the southernmost counties, the network brings one-on-one business advising and technical assistance support to markets typically undervalued.
For more information about WV Hive, visit https://wvhive.com/.
