CHARLESTON – West Virginia American Water last month announced that seven organizations received funding through the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative and community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies across the state.
“The recipients of this year's grants exemplify the ongoing necessity to support community-based environmental initiatives and projects,” said Erica Pauken, source water protection program manager for West Virginia American Water. “Our community investment programming prioritizes funding projects focused on environmental justice, which will build the pathway to a sustainable future for generations to come.”
Since its inception in 2012, West Virginia American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has awarded 72 grants and invested over $173,000 in community-based environmental projects across the state. Again this year, the company’s community investment committee reviewed a host of applications for programs and initiatives. Seven organizations were chosen to receive $15,721 in funding for their water conservation, source water protection and watershed improvement efforts.
Local awards presented were:
• Morris Creek Watershed Association ($2,500) for the Water Quality Preservation and Abatement of Pollutants Project that will teach water quality testing and water treatment to students at local schools within the Morris Creek watershed;
• New Roots Community Farm ($2,500) for the New Roots Farm Field Day that will convene agricultural service providers, resource conservation organizations and farmers and ranchers in the New River Gorge region to share agricultural best practices for water and soil conservation; and
• Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing ($2,396) for the Paint Creek Clean Up and Trout Stocking Project that will improve water quality by removing trash, adding limestone gravel and stocking trout in the Upper Paint Creek Watershed.
“These funds will provide an opportunity for disabled veterans to clean up a community's stream while enjoying the camaraderie and peace of the outdoors,” said Brian Bolyard, project leader for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. “We greatly appreciate West Virginia American Water's generous gift.”
