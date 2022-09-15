At the Monday night Oak Hill City Council meeting, West Virginia American Water officials awarded the Oak Hill Fire Department a $1,000 firefighting support grant.
The funds will be used to buy equipment for the fire department.
Brian Janney, senior supervisor of operations with WV American Water in Oak Hill, presented the check to Chris Gill, firefighter and vice president of the Oak Hill Fire Department. OHFD Lt. Ted Kania worked with the water utility company to secure the funding.
Before presenting the money to the fire department, Janney spoke about the new paint job the Oak Hill water tower just received with the help of West Virginia American Water. The water tower is a 500,000-gallon tank and was built in 1968. The last time the tower was painted was in 1987, according to a city press release. The tower has been inspected every couple of years, but it was determined during the most recent inspection that maintenance was needed.
WVAW is "a great partner to the City of Oak Hill," the press release read, and the addition of the city’s logo to the water tower is an added bonus.
"The City of Oak Hill would like to thank WV American Water for years of dedication and partnership throughout the years, and their commitment to helping not only our community members but our wonderful and courageous firefighters," according to the release.
