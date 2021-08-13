The public shooting range on Morris Drive in Montgomery is closed for the month of August due to nearby stream reclamation, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced last week.
According to a press release, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is performing stream reclamation work in the area beyond the shooting range backstops, preventing the range from being open for public use during this time. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.
During the closure, the public is encouraged to use alternative shooting ranges in District 4, including ranges at the Plum Orchard Lake, RD Bailey Lake and Bluestone Lake wildlife management areas.
For more information about the Montgomery shooting range closure and alternative shooting ranges, contact the WVDNR District 4 Office in Beckley at 304-256-6947.
