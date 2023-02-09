Supporters of West Virginians for Life (WVFL) will gather at the Capitol on Monday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for annual Pro-Life Rally Day. The main event is a rally at noon in the lower rotunda.
Confirmed speakers are Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Treasurer Riley Moore. WVFL is advocating support for The Women’s Right to Know Act (SB 552) and The Support for Mothers and Babies Act (HB 2002). The lead sponsor of SB 552 is Sen. Patricia Rucker. The lead sponsor of HB 2002 is Del. Dean Jeffries. Pro-life legislators will be encouraged to say a few words to the crowd.
National Right to Life Political Director Karen Cross and WVFL President Wanda Franz, Ph.D., will speak. Father Douglas A. Ondeck from Saint Patrick’s in Weston will give the invocation, while Pastor Tom Price of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar will pronounce the benediction.
Other highlights include special music from Pastor Joey McCutcheon and Frank Tettenburn, and the annual prayer processional immediately following the rally, in which walkers will carry crosses.
For more information, call 304-594-9845.
