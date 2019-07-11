A 23-year-old man died Friday after jumping from a cliff at Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department officials confirmed.
Rescue crews were dispatched Friday around 8 p.m. for a possible drowning in the area of Waterfall Cove on Summersville Lake.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, witnesses reported the man jumped off an approximately 52-foot cliff into the water and failed to resurface.
“Once units arrived on scene, the last seen point of the victim was quickly identified and rescue divers immediately began their search operations,” the Facebook post stated. “The victim was quickly found by the divers and emergency medical care was performed by EMTs and paramedics on scene.
“Tragically, the victim passed away due to his injuries.”
WVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Keslers Cross Lanes Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance Service, Nicholas County Sheriff Department, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Nicholas County Dive Team all responded to the incident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Jordan Nelson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.