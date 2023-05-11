West Virginia University on Wednesday handed Bob Huggins a 3-game suspension, a reduction of $1 million in his annual salary and an order to attend sensitivity training following a radio interview on Monday in which he twice used a homophobic slur and denigrated Catholics. For the complete news story, visit https://www.register-herald.com/sports/national_sports/west-virginias-huggins-agrees-to-1m-pay-cut-3-game-suspension-for-homophobic-slur/article_5c89ca59-9155-59ec-b87a-f5d64a974f92.html