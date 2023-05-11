Those two slurs that the headlines are focusing on did not happen in a vacuum; they happened in a sequence.
Things don’t happen in a vacuum; they happen in a sequence. Short of the big bang, or, if you are so inclined, the universe spoken into existence, nothing comes from nothing. Something came from something, and came here from somewhere. It’s as close to a self-evident, universal truth as there can be.
Those ugly words, slurs by any measure, which WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins uttered on live radio didn’t happen in vacuum, either. No matter how much social media fans parse them out. No matter how hard those who want to defend Huggins try to contextualize them into a vacuum of less bad words that, if not socially acceptable, would at least be non-firing offensive. Or, failing that, trying to make it something plenty of others have done and therefore less of an offense than most took the comments to be.
But those two slurs that the headlines are focusing on did not happen in a vacuum; they happened in a sequence. The widely distributed one minute and fifty-eight second clip reveals escalating words, rising laughter, and loosening tongues by the time the two words were uttered around the 1:20 mark. The first utterance prefaced with a “those…” the second with “those Catholic…” referencing the Jesuit-founded Xavier University students of decades ago before the slur rolled off the legendarily acerbic tongue of a Hall of Fame coach.
The moment was preceded by an on-air conversation about how “any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, my God they can get away with anything,” to much laughter. Then there was the “transgender night” crack from the host. Then those two words, bad words, ugly words, came: “What it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think,” Huggins said. “They were envious they didn’t have one.” Laughter paused after the slurs, because everyone heard it both times, before nervous laughter started up again. “They were envious they didn’t have one” Huggins clarified, to more nervous laughter. Then came “he’s the best” from the hosts, who then finished up the segment.
That’s the sequence of events, each moment and decision building into the next one. Everyone involved felt less and less restrained until they spoke without thinking of the social filter a group of people with decades of media experience between them should naturally have. But they didn’t. Everyone involved said what they said. There is no debating the audio.
This started another sequence of events. Social media was talking about it before the audio was released, but once everyone heard Huggins’ own words in his own voice things moved quickly. To his credit, Bob Huggins – or whoever wrote the statement put out in his name by WVU – skipped the usual wordy word waffling and went straight to the point, admitting to uttering “a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for.” For the basketball coach known for demanding discipline from his players, he is correct; there is no excuse for his inability to police his own tongue. It is abhorrent. It is inexcusable. It is refreshing to get an apology that is actually an apology without qualifications.
Bob Huggins has changed much in his four decades of coaching basketball. His old players will jokingly comment how the current version of Huggs is “soft” compared to years ago. While a sports media that relies on access rarely runs bad press on a living legend and institution like Bob Huggins has become in West Virginia, there are plenty of stories out there of his tongue and actions being across the line before. The University of Cincinnati forced him out not after an embarrassing DUI, or issues with his players, or his assistant coach’s behavior, but as part of a contract dispute a year later.
Players that love Huggins brag about how tough he is on them. Players that resent Huggins complain about how tough he is on them. For every fan story about Huggins doing something jovial and magnanimous, there are stories of him using strong and inappropriate language at anyone who crosses him the wrong way. The duality of Huggy Bear the lovable, speak from the hip, local boy and WVU player made good, legendary basketball coach and Huggins the temperamental, brooding, demanding, problematic, powerful tyrant of his own sports kingdom can both be true. All of it – good, bad, and the ugly – are what makes up Bob Huggins as he exists in the Year of Our Lord 2023.
All of it is part of the sequence that led to those words being spoken and apologies issued. In all the changes Huggins has made to evolve as a person and coach on and off the court, he didn’t put in any practice that prevented him from doing something you just can’t do in the modern media game. Words that you shouldn’t speak anywhere at any time, let alone on air representing a public university that not only serves, but in many ways is the public embodiment of, the State of West Virginia. Words that would get you instantly dismissed from almost any job in America, including at WVU, if there weren’t millions of dollars in contract, hundreds of millions in revenue from sports, hundreds of high-dollar boosters, and thousands of fans and supporters that factor into the equation. Words that would get you instantly dismissed if you were anyone other than Bob Huggins, head basketball coach of West Virginia University.
The lesson is clear that what you do before the crisis will shape how folks view events after. How WVU and the people of the state of West Virginia respond in action will tell the world what they really think of such things more than any words, press release, or PR campaign will.
Because none of it happened in a vacuum; this all happened in a sequence.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.