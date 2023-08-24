Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.