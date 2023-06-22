One year ago this month, we were anxiously awaiting The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v.
Jackson Women’s Health. On the morning of June 24, the Court released the official decision that would add Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history, propelling us into the new Dobbs era.
In the months leading up to and following this decision, the abortion industry’s message that abortion is a quick fix “solution” when a woman faces an unexpected pregnancy had never been louder – or more blatantly false.
Instead of addressing the underlying circumstances in her life that have brought her to a moment of crisis, the abortion industry offers her a one-size-fits-all solution.
Instead of offering women real options and support, the abortion industry pits mother against child, abandoning her to face her circumstances alone and profiting from the death of her child.
In stark contrast, the compassionate care and loving service of the Pro-Life Movement for both mother and child remain steadfast and strong one year into the Dobbs era. We know when a woman faces an unexpected pregnancy, the pregnancy isn’t the crisis. We know abortion won’t pull a woman out of poverty, liberate her from an abusive boyfriend, or help her find recovery when she is struggling with addiction. So we come alongside her in her circumstances and offer her real options and support. We empower her to plan for her future without resorting to abortion.
For more than 50 years, the prolife community has been faithfully serving, supporting, and walking alongside pregnant and parenting women. We realize that women need comprehensive services and resources to empower her to choose life for herself and her children. Whatever she needs, from mentorship, to material support, to housing, the Pro-Life Movement across the country stands ready to help.
West Virginia is no outlier when it comes to walking alongside vulnerable mothers and children..
Over the last 12 months, I’ve visited 36 of our 55 counties.
I’ve met with hundreds of West Virginians who are unrelenting in their love and support for women facing unexpected pregnancies.
I’ve watched as churches, community organizations, and businesses have stepped up to meet specific needs for families. Our communities are serving families in ways you wouldn’t believe. Churches have opened resource closets.
Non-profits and ministries are collaborating with each other to host baby showers for expectant mothers. Community organizations are holding diaper drives to support their local pregnancy resource centers.
This is just a glimpse of what I’ve seen as I have travelled our country roads. The prolife response to Dobbs in The Mountain State has been one marked by an abundance of compassion for women, their children, and their families.
In a few days we’ll celebrate the oneyear anniversary of Dobbs and West Virginia’s 160th birthday – all in the same week. As I reflect on what I’ve seen over the last year in our state, I am hopeful that our next 160 years will be filled with the same commitment to families that we’ve always had, doubling down on our efforts to build a culture of life in Almost Heaven.
If you are looking for ways that you, your church, family, or community organization can support moms and their families, visit herplan.org and download the Pathways to Life Guide.
Kayla Kessinger was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing Fayette County (2015-2022) and is now state coordinator for Her PLAN West Virginia.
