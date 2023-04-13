In his early days as president of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Dr. T. Ramon Stuart has been using the term “communiversity.” What a great term for an important concept: Integrating his charged place of higher learning with the community. Not just the city of Beckley, in which Tech has now been nestled for over 5 years, but the larger southern West Virginia area.
A Welch native and WVU grad, Dr. Stuart no doubt has seen the stats on the 861 colleges that have closed down in the last 20 years, and knows personally the good parts and multiple challenges of the area Tech inhabits and serves. Tech aligning itself as not only a place to try and recruit students to come into the area but also pipeline graduates back into the area long term is sound, wise strategy for the school and the community.
Great term, “communiversity.” But also a term, through no fault of the recently arrived Dr. Stuart, that carries the recent, bitter history of how WVU Tech got to Beckley in the first place and the community it left behind.
The academic exercise is called the trolley problem. There is a trolley on tracks approaching a switch, with one person tied up on the side spur and five people tied up on the current track, so what does the person at the switch do? Throw the switch and kill the one to save the five in the Utilitarian version. Do nothing and let five die under the theory that actively killing the one is knowingly wrong and the five are SOL in the Deontological argument. Academics do love their big words for something as ethically sticky as deciding who dies and who doesn’t. The criticism is that, while a useful academic exercise, the trolley problem is a no-win scenario that is not realistic.
But it was very real to WVU Tech’s former home in Montgomery, West Virginia, a city with steel rails running right through its heart, on which steel wheels of train cars rumbled by with decreasing regularity since the first school that would evolve into Tech opened there in 1895. The rails and parallel 2nd Avenue divided the “school side” nestled into the hill from the “business side,” and then houses leading down to the Kanawha River beyond: A “communiversity” as picturesque as you could want.
Until, that is, West Virginia University brought Tech back under the university’s banner, and it became a fully integrated division of WVU in 2007. WVU and West Virginia government powers-that-be took a look at declining enrollment, the overall decline of the Upper Kanawha Valley, and various other factors. After a “revitalization project” law by the Legislature in 2011, the possibility of a move to larger, more accessible Beckley became an option. When the failed and sanctioned former Mountain State University in Beckley sold its campus to WVU in 2015, the real life trolley problem was set: Move Tech to Beckley, save the school, sacrifice Montgomery.
By the time WVU President Gordon Gee announced his recommendation to move and the university’s Board of Governors unanimously approved that recommendation the next day, the switch was thrown, and no one was surprised.
Five years on, and the Covid pandemic having been weathered, Dr. Stuart arrives at the present version of WVU Tech with rising enrollment, a secure future, and saying all the right things about “communiversity” and raising all the local boats as the school’s sea grows. The trolley problem behind them, Beckley and WVU Tech look to the future. Beckley doesn’t even have active rail tracks anymore; the old C&O line pulled up in 2002 and now part of a rails-to-trails system within walking distance of campus and another bullet point on the pitching of Beckley as a college town.
Meanwhile, the rails through Montgomery still split the town, still have trains rumbling by, still divide the business side from the school side. But the school buildings sit mostly empty, the once prominent HiRise building demolished, and others empty and unused along with local businesses and housing that are no longer needed or frequented by students or staff. Community meetings are held, sometimes in the former Vining Library building, where the residents are frustrated and the mayor and other leaders beg anyone, anywhere to give a damn as plan and promise after plan and promise come and go, and the legislatively mandated review period is set to lapse.
The Utilitarians won the argument, the switch was thrown, and WVU Tech moved far from the tracks and hillside of its former home. Meanwhile, Montgomery was thrown under the merciless wheels of the ethics express in an all-too-real version of the trolley problem.
But the academic exercise never takes the next step of what happens next. Who cleans the mess off the tracks after the hard call is made? Who requires reflection on the connection between the praised courage of the hard call at the switch and the desperately needed aftercare of the blood on the tracks for the switch-thrower’s victims. However justified, there was still a cost paid for the decision made, and a debt thus incurred.
WVU Tech needs to succeed and grow for its students, the school itself, the community of Beckley it sits in, and the wider southern West Virginia area that could benefit from a true growing, thriving, integrated “communiversity” in a state that needs all the positive things it can get. But it better succeed morally because a really high price was paid, and is continually being paid, by the community that lost “their” WVU Tech because others in other places decided they were expendable for the greater good.
Maybe someday, some philosophy or ethics class will create the “Montgomery Problem,” a hypothetical where academics will debate the worth of one community against another. Perhaps generations of students can learn about the turbulent wake created when a “communiversity” is moved from one place to another.
But until then, Montgomery will try to get by in the post-WVU Tech world as best they can, once again adjusting to “less than” in a town and valley that has constantly been adjusting to less than with little other choice. At least the folks in Montgomery can take a little solace in knowing that, at least on the rails running through the middle of their town, there will be no more trolleys coming.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
