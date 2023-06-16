Juneteenth on June 19 is now a federal holiday. Spearheaded by nationwide protests after the killings of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, it is the first federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, is recognition of the day in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, based on President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, that nullified laws embracing slavery that were passed in the Confederacy. Enforcement was conveyed as the Union Army slowly took control over former slave states, and Texas was one of the last states to comply prior to ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that abolished chattel slavery nationwide.
The day provides an opportunity to reflect on what basically divides Americans. As noted in Politico, a key factor is poverty. According to Sheryll Cashin, America’s poverty is built by design. She effectively documents that the division caused by economic extremes in which the rich get richer as the poor grind it out are deliberate and divisive.
Matthew Desmond suggests in his new book “Poverty, By America” that a “movement to abolish poverty could transcend our toxically divided politics.”
There are efforts currently underway such as the Poor People’s Campaign, begun by Martin Luther King Jr. and currently led by Rev. William Barber. It is multifaceted but has a historic tie to President John F. Kennedy’s “War on Poverty” from the 1960s that created the Peace Corps, Volunteers in Service to America, and area anti-poverty community organizations. Interestingly, a few years ago, Joe Kennedy, President Kennedy’s grandnephew who served four terms in Congress, established a foundation called the Groundwork Project. The Groundwork Project was established as a movement for creating change and making a difference for people struggling in Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma, locations that were key in shaping the Kennedy Administration’s War on Poverty initiative.
Last week, the Groundwork Project provided the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) a small planning grant that would mobilize retirees and others into a West Virginia Civilian Housing Corps who would make homes occupied in coal camps by elderly, disabled, and disenfranchised residents habitable so they can Age in Place with deserved respect and dignity. The project would be modeled after President Franklin Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps that was created to deal with poverty during the Great Depression. SALS plans to couple its initiative with a comprehensive transitional jobs program.
There are many issues on the table that must be addressed. For example, Cashin notes “in 2021, the U.S. spent $1.8 trillion on tax breaks, forgoing revenue, much of it going to rich people.” The consequence of such an atrocity creates divisions and systems of inequality that harm all who are poor, often disproportionately with regard to racial composition. Age is also an issue, as children in many states and in certain occupations can work at age 12 for slave wages without any political voice. It is no surprise that poverty in America is more extreme than in 25 other developed countries.
As we all increasingly wander into the global economy and become subjected to changed conditions, the broad issue of dealing with slavery deployed in various ways in different societies will become a formidable challenge. While we revere the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, in which he declared “Free at last, thank God Almighty, we are free at last,” the reality is that freedom is not free. Emancipation can only be achieved when the issue of poverty is addressed.
Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School and emeritus professor of economics at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.