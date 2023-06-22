On June 27-28 Appalachian Power Company will host an informational meeting about the Victor Substation Project. In this meeting the public will supposedly learn about the benefits of a new 69 kV power station to be placed in the town of Victor along the Midland Trail. While there may indeed be benefits for customers to upgrading the system by installing a new substation, there are also serious concerns for the surrounding community. The vast majority of residents as determined by survey, petition and Public Service Commission Meeting have voiced opposition to the placement of a substation in a small town, Victor on a national Scenic Byway, The Midland Trail.
To begin, many people in the immediate Victor area were offended that little to no information was initially provided to the public about the substation. In 2021, long after the project was underway, affected landowners were sent informational packets regarding the transmission lines and possible right-of-way proceedings but little information was offered about the substation itself. It was an assumption on the part of APCo that the installation of a 69kV substation was within the regular course of business and needed no further explanation or approval from the surrounding community.
In a meeting with field representatives in the fall of 2021, several of the affected land owners tried to learn details about the substation but nothing was offered. Representatives at that time were concerned only about the line routes and would not divulge details about the substation itself, which at this point was to be placed next to the Victor Post Office. The substation would have been the focal point of the town in full sight of every home in Victor and every traveler on the Midland Trail. Inquiries sent to the APCo public relations message board yielded no information on the substation either. Locals felt that APCo was really not concerned about how they felt about having a substation right in the middle of town.
After people complained about the siting of the substation next to the post office, APCo engineers decided to move the substation to a new location which was right across the street, still in the town of Victor and still right on the Midland Trail. While the substation may be slightly less visible at this location, there will be no way to disguise 90-foot towers with high voltage lines looming up over the mountain.
As in the first location, homeowners will be forced to live in immediate proximity to this industrial eyesore. One neighbor will live less than 50 feet from the corner of the structure. Residents have concerns about health risks, noise, loss of property value and sabotage.
Another reason the placement of this substation is objectionable is the new economic reality we face in West Virginia. The coal industry in Fayette County is about gone. But ecotourism is roaring ahead.
With the advent of the New River Gorge National Park, people are flocking to our region from all over the United States to take advantage of the recreational opportunities we have here. “In 2021 1.7 million park visitors spent an estimated $82.6 million in local gateway communities while visiting the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve” (National Park Service, 2022).
Additionally, The Midland Trail is now part of the Capitol Circle Tour, part of the West Virginia Scenic Rides Program. Local ecotourism projects like the Upper Kanawha Strategic Valley Initiative, with its 4 by 4 Off Road Excursion, Mammoth Preserve and Hatfield McCoy Trails and The Talon, a newly designated motorcycle route between Gauley Bridge and Hico, point to the future of economic opportunity for gateway communities like Victor and Ansted. The Midland Trail is considered by local leaders like Mayor Steve Pridemore, of Ansted, to be “a scenic and historic scenic route.” This is the time to enhance the scenic beauty of our byways not defile them with industrial eyesores.
We need to be smart about the placement of our facilities in order to balance the needs of electric consumers. No one is objecting to upgrades to the power grid, but power companies must do it in a way that respects the living conditions of residents in small towns, attends to the current goals and aspirations of the region and enhances the economic advantages of the people they are trying to serve. “With proper stewardship and support, gateway communities can generate economic growth for themselves and provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for travelers who visit federal land, while also ensuring that these lands are protected from scenic blight or other harmful development” (Scenic America, Taking the Long View, Feb. 2022).
Victor and Ansted are gateway communities and deserve a chance to gain from the new prosperity of ecotourism. We are not asking for a termination to the substation project, but we are asking for compromise. The substation can serve the needs of the people just as well in a location out of the town of Victor and off the Midland Trail.
Citizens should voice their concerns at the meetings on June 27, 5 to 8 p.m. at Midland Trail Community Center Gym, 118 Church St., Ansted, and June 28, 5 to 8 p.m., Midland Trail High School Gym, 26719, Midland Trail, Hico.
Deane B. Buuck
Victor
