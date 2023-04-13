Child abuse and neglect is a multi-layered societal ill that cannot be righted by one agency alone.
That’s why there is a national annual effort designed to stop and make people think about what they can do to improve the lives of children.
It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month in the U.S. and here in West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States in 2020 and at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year nationwide.
The saddest reality of these numbers, however, is that they are actually much higher because a multitude of cases are never reported. The worst thing any of us can do is turn a blind eye when a child is harmed in any manner of speaking.
The cost of child abuse and neglect goes far beyond a broken heart and a broken home. There are real financial costs associated with caring for children who have been victimized.
According to the CDC, numbers from 2018 show that the $592 billion lifetime economic costs created by child abuse and neglect rivals such public health problems as heart disease and diabetes.
And the numbers for West Virginia are rather daunting.
According to the West Virginia Judicial System’s West Virginia Court Improvement Program’s Fiscal Year 2022 Review, there were 4,906 new cases of child abuse and neglect added to the state’s court system from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
These numbers do not, however, take into consideration the number of West Virginia children who end up in the court system due to being taken away from their families due to parental ills, such as being arrested, and possibly later incarcerated for felony charges and placed in foster care.
Once in the state’s foster care system, which is rather overburdened and, according to many experts, in complete disarray, many other challenges arise.
According to the fall 2021 report titled “Missing From Care,” compiled by the West Virginia Judicial System, children who runaway while in foster care often end up using illicit drugs or being physically and sexually abused while on the run – yet another layer to a complicated issue.
One recent study showed there are 6,150 youth in foster care in West Virginia, as of January. About one-third of these cases involve teens between 13 and 17 and a majority of these cases involved neglect, sexual or physical abuse.
But the ugliest fact about child abuse and neglect is that in the majority of cases, the child was victimized by someone in their immediate family or extended family.
Another reason it’s crucial to shine a light on child abuse is its long-term impacts.
Abused or neglected children have a higher-than-normal predisposition to grow up and become adults who will have an increased risk of experiencing future violence, “substance abuse, sexually transmitted infections, delayed brain development, lower educational attainment, and limited employment opportunities,” according to research by the CDC.
This reality does not bode well for our future as each of these issues and health challenges has a cost associated with it. The bottom line is that victims of child abuse and neglect carry with them problems that could prevent them from living fulfilling lives as adults, thus the cycle of poverty spirals further downward.
This is an issue that impacts every West Virginian.
If you know of a child who has been abused or neglected, we urge you to call the West Virginia Child Abuse Hotline at 800-352-6513 or Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.
