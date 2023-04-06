I am sorry to report – but this comes with the job and somebody has to do it – that scientific studies suggesting moderate drinking was better for people’s health than not drinking at all, well, they were wrong.
A new analysis of more than 40 years of research has concluded that many of those studies were fatally flawed. Turns out, just the opposite is true.
The new findings say the risks of dying prematurely increase significantly for women once they drink less than two standard cocktails a day, two 12-ounce beers or two 5-ounce glasses of wine. The risks to men increase significantly at just over three drinks.
The news comes at a difficult time for Democrats in West Virginia who, watching the likes of Patrick Morrisey, Mac Warner, Chris Miller and Moore Capito line up for a run to the governor’s office, could probably use a good stiff drink or five to dull the pain and anxiety that will come firmly affixed to the next election cycle.
I mean that’s quite a lineup that a decade ago would have been fairly easy pickings for any electable Democrat. But these days, well, a whole mess of voters got into the hootch – early and often – and their eyesight isn’t quite what it used to be.
What we have here is Morrisey, the state’s attorney general, who at one time was a lobbyist for the pharmaceutical industry. That was at the same time the state was becoming known as OxyContin Central – buried beneath millions of highly addictive pain pills, leading the state to No. 1 in the drug overdose death rate.
Now that guy wants to be governor and the early polling looks promising for the New Jersey native.
Warner is the West Virginia secretary of state who appeared and spoke at a Stop the Steal rally in Charleston just before folks boarded buses to attend and participate in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in our nation’s Capitol. What a fine, patriotic circus that was. Warner even took the time to be photographed holding the group’s flag. Stop the Steal, you may remember, was populated by members of the Proud Boys (an exclusively male, far-right neo-fascist organization) and the Three Percenter antigovernment movement with a sprinkling of young white nationalists, misogynists, nativists and Confederate flag-carrying Southern sympathizers mixed in for good measure.
Yes, that’s who Warner was carrying the flag for – and now he wants to lead the state.
Miller, the son of Rep. Carol Miller, and Capito, the grandson of the late three-term Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr., who spent some time in the slammer, and the son of current two-term U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, are playing off their respective family’s wealth and name recognition – not that they have accomplished much in the way of service to the people of West Virginia. But no matter. They are rich, Republican and well known among the movers and shakers.
The cherry on top of the GOP 2024 lineup, Gov. Jim Justice – who has a habit of not paying his taxes on time and just recently was sued to have his salary garnished to settle an $850,000 court judgment – is thinking about running for Senate.
Whether or not he is held to account for the conditions and deaths at Southern Regional Jail, for the outrageous state of affairs with our state police, for the maltreatment of children under the watch of Child Protective Services and – among so many other embarrassments – for the low standing of our public education, we shall see.
Oh, yeah. That drug OD death rate? 81.4 per 100,000 population in 2020 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Next closest? Kentucky at 49.2.
Maybe we all need a drink – that and different research.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
