Barbara Anderson’s column about Jimmy Carter ("World improved by just an ordinary man," Fayette Tribune, Feb. 23) focused on the example that President Carter set by his life as a humble community servant, the "quiet grace and dignity that he gave us as a President and a past-President." Indeed, in his four decades of life after leaving the Oval Office, Carter lent his efforts to building homes for the needy and eradicating disease among the poor in Africa. Through the Carter Center, he traveled the world promoting democracy and monitoring elections in dozens of countries to help make sure they were free and fair. That is a legacy anyone could be proud of.
He became an ex-president after one term, thanks to the Iran hostage crisis and internal divisions within his own party, but the achievements of his four years as President (1976 to 1980) have come more sharply into focus as time has proven him to be right on many issues. He was the president who deregulated the natural gas industry, leading to the expanded exploration and production that has made the United States largely self-sufficient in energy. At the same time, he promoted conservation and increased research into solar power to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel. He also deregulated the airlines, lowering fares and making air travel available to the middle class.
He put in place important government ethics regulations to restore public trust in government after the disillusion caused by the Watergate scandal. He brokered a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, negotiated the SALT II nuclear arms control agreement with the Soviet Union, and normalized diplomatic relations with China while also making human rights the cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.
But perhaps Ms. Anderson is correct that Carter's example, more than his many achievements, will be his most lasting legacy. Before entering politics, he was a Naval officer and a farmer. He was elected governor of Georgia on a platform of racial unity. And when he went home to accept hospice care at the age of 98, it was to the same house that he and his wife Rosalyn built in 1961. He never went on the lecture circuit, as most ex-presidents have done, to collect inflated speaking fees and bask in the adoration of corporate sponsors. Instead, he continued to teach Sunday School at his hometown Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.
Mr. Carter was an optimist and an activist who took seriously the Christian imperative to serve. He dedicated himself to the ideals of love and compassion. We would do well to measure our own life and times against the standard that he established.
Rob Abbot is a Fayetteville native currently residing in the Hudson Valley of New York.
