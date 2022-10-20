Tradition has several definitions, one of which comes from Dictionary.com: “A long-established or inherited way of thinking or acting.”
Such a tradition has been in place from the beginning of our country when it comes to the separation of church and state. There have been some strong dynamic tensions throughout the years, but the tradition has held. Some have believed the separation is in the U.S. Constitution, which it is not. The Constitution does clearly preclude the establishment of a state religion, but that is not the same.
Some point to the founders and see evidence of Christianity as a basis for their decisions, and so conclude the United States is a “Christian nation.” There’s no doubt that Christianity is the dominant religion in this country, but it is not the only religion, and a large portion of the citizenry has no religion at all. Still, some are now calling for the elimination of the division between church and state, and taking that a step further, declare that the U.S. is a “Christian nation,” and the guiding religion should be Christian.
Most recently we heard from Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, who stated, “The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church.” She went on to say, “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. This is not in the Constitution, it was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does.”
Of course the “church” she is referring to is the Christian church, which begs the question, “Which one?” According to some sources — www.ChristianValour.com and others — there are anywhere from 41,000 to 45,000 separate denominations. So, which one directs the government? If you add in other religions, you start to see the wisdom of the founders.
That “stinking letter” Boebert referenced was from Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, that stated, in part, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State. Adhering to this expression of the supreme will of the nation in behalf of the rights of conscience, I shall see with sincere satisfaction the progress of those sentiments, which tend to restore to man all his natural rights, convinced he has no natural right in opposition to his social duties.”
It is in that letter that the “wall of separation” language was first recognized as he referenced the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That letter was later referenced by Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black who, in 1947, wrote for the majority in the Everson v. Board of Education decision: “In the words of Jefferson, the clause against establishment of religion by law was intended to erect ‘a wall of separation between Church and State.’ [...] The First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state. That wall must be kept high and impregnable.”
I would prefer this issue not be partisan, not be divisive among the many citizens, but we now see politicians and some pastors calling for just that. Our founders were not perfect, they made mistakes, but I don’t think this is one of them. Let’s keep that wall “high and impregnable” now and in the future.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
