We are greatly concerned about the outlook for child care here in West Virginia in the coming days and weeks. Not that it is a new problem. Quite the contrary. But change is on the immediate horizon and it has the potential to do lasting damage to the economy and to our children’s welfare.
Simply put, here at home, the state is changing how child care providers are paid. It is not a change for the better. In fact it has the potential to force day care centers all across the landscape to close their doors.
Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw – in real time – a model of how federal support for families could, simultaneously, lift families and children out of the grinding effects of poverty as both parents could seek work or stay gainfully employed – because they could afford, with federal assistance, to pay for child care.
The simple comparison: At the end of 2022, when federal support was melting away, roughly 3.7 million more American children were living in poverty than at the end of 2021, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.
Back then, back when our nation’s policymakers sensed an urgency to rush in and plug the leaks that the pandemic was creating in our economy, Uncle Sam was reaching deep into his pockets to do more to help parents than ever before.
Paid leave was mandated for many workers, and billions of dollars in assistance targeted child care businesses.
For a while in 2021, the child tax credit was expanded to provide assistance to most families with children.
Yes, those dollars were borrowed, adding to our national debt. But it also gave us all a clear idea about just how much of our nation’s wealth would be needed to lift all boats when the tide, as is its habit, rolled back in.
We’ve known all along, really, what it will take. More revenue. Specifically, more tax revenue, a lot more, from those who can afford to pay.
And that remains true today. During the pandemic, that generous federal assistance made it possible for West Virginia to offer subsidies to providers based on the number of kids enrolled in their programs. But now, throwing the sands of instability into the gears of social welfare, the money will be based, instead, on actual attendance, on the number of kids who show up every day.
Now, that might seem fine at first blush, but consider most kids miss days each and every month. So now, providers will have to plan monthly costs without knowing with any large degree of certainty how many days the kids will show up and, as such, whether they can count on getting the monthly subsidies. This attendance-based funding strategy will bury day care centers across the map, making coveted openings even more difficult for parents to secure. And, as has been our nation’s habit, those families that can afford full tuition without the trappings of government assistance will get the open spots.
It is a system rigged against the middle and lower classes, against the working class, intentionally penalizing those who struggle the most in making ends meet.
The Legislature, busy spending hundreds of millions of dollars on incentive packages for businesses to bring their operations to the state and passing a personal income tax break that disproportionately favors the rich, could have fixed this; they could have developed and passed legislation to fund a permanent shift to the state paying providers based on enrollment instead of attendance.
Fact of the matter is our legislators had three such bills sitting on their desks.
And, in the end, they did nothing.
When one parent, either mom or dad, has to stay home to take care of a kid who can find no room at the local child care center, well, that’s a problem.
When thousands are affected, as likely will happen, then you have a disaster – one that could have been easily averted.
When the dam breaks, thank your local legislator.
