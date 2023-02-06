The debate over major cuts to the state personal income tax was intense in the House of Delegates where an amendment to the Governor’s plan for tax reductions was presented by Democrat members. The amendment was not accepted by the supermajority of Republicans in the House. The Governor’s bill without amendment was sent to the State Senate. The State Senate may or may not take up the Governor’s plan.
The Governor’s plan would reduce all taxes by 50 percent across the board, giving high-income taxpayers huge tax savings while low-income taxpayers are left to bear more of the burden of state government services like schools, health care and roads. Under the alternate plan, taxes would be reduced to zero for all taxpayers reporting incomes of $80,000 or less, benefiting 72 percent of West Virginians who would pay no income tax at all. The tax savings on incomes of $80,000 would be $4,075, whereas the savings in the Governor’s plan is half that amount at about $2,037. The Governor saves the big cuts for high-income taxpayers while the alternate plan leaves in place the current 6.5 percent income tax on all incomes above $80,000. Democrats introduced the amendment to make the Governor’s major tax reductions more fair for more taxpayers calling the Governor’s plan too little for too few West Virginians.
The Democrat’s alternate tax plan would exempt from all state income taxes some 505,438 taxpayers who make no more than $80,000 a year. This proposal would save them up to $4,075 a year — less for incomes below $80,000. Simply put, 72 percent of taxpayers would pay no state income tax. The current tax rate of 6.5 percent would remain in place for taxpayers reporting incomes in excess of $80,000 a year. The Democrat’s alternate plan does not change the tax on high-income taxpayers.
The Governor’s plan, in contrast, would give 72 percent of taxpayers only a 50 percent reduction for incomes below $80,000. Also, it would reduce the current tax of 6.5 percent to 3.25 percent for all high-income taxpayers, creating huge tax reductions in the upper income brackets.
Taxpayers with incomes at $80,000 would save only $2,033, instead of the $4,075 under the alternate plan. Likewise, for incomes of $60,000, the Governor’s plan would save the taxpayer about $1,387 instead of $2,775 under the alternate plan. For incomes of $40,000, the Governor’s plan would save taxpayers only $787, whereas the plan proposed by Democrats would save those taxpayers $1,575. For $20,000 incomes, the Governor’s plan would continue an unfair tax on low-income taxpayers of $350, whereas these taxpayers would pay no tax under the plan proposed by Democrats. Even taxpayers reporting $10,000 in income would continue to pay under the Governor’s plan a tax in the sum of $150 whereas the alternate plan would eliminate their tax completely with a savings of $300.
On the upper brackets for higher income, the tax savings become huge. A taxpayer with $1 million in reported income would receive a $32,500 tax savings every year. Unbelievably, $2 million incomes would save $65,000 while someone making $80,000 a year would have to pay tax of about $2,040. That means it costs regular taxpayers $2,040 in savings to give a $2 million taxpayer a savings of $65,000. That creates a great disparity between a savings of $2,040 for $80,000 incomes.
This is not fair. The alternate plan eliminates the state income tax on all taxpayers for incomes below $80,000. High-income taxpayers continue to pay the same amount they pay today, except, of course, they too save $4,075 on their first $80,000 of income like 72 percent of other taxpayers.
Attached is a chart showing the savings at the top of each income bracket under the Democrat plan.
These tax savings are very substantial and will be spent by taxpayers in their local communities. This will boom local businesses with about $1.5 billion available statewide under either plan. In contrast, the Governor’s plan would provide some 25 percent of taxpayers in high-income brackets funds that are more likely to be added to out-of-state stock portfolios than used for direct purchases or investments in their communities. A savings of $65,000 on $2 million of income simply will not be spent year after year in many local businesses.
The plan proposed by Democrats makes the Governor’s major tax cuts truly fair for all West Virginia taxpayers. It leaves alone the current tax on higher incomes and provides complete tax relief for regular taxpayers who shoulder the burden of state services. They deserve to be treated fairly in any major tax reduction, especially when those taxpayers will be the ones called upon to pay new taxes to support schools, health care, and roads as either plan would go into full effect. A 25 percent budget revenue reduction required by these plans may then create the ugly Halloween of deep, historic tax cuts creating huge shortfalls in government services like what happened in Kansas with its “over the rainbow” plan, in a state where it was claimed that huge tax cuts would boom the economy and replace the lost revenue. Famously, the lost revenue was not received, and the Governor who supported the huge tax cuts was discredited. It is always a refreshing moment for legislators to cut taxes and run barefoot through daisied meadows. But with 25 percent less in government revenues it can become a horror of new taxes and budget cuts to necessary services.
Delegate Larry Rowe is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing the 52nd District.
