“Thoughts and prayers” are nothing more than a rug under which inconvenient truth is swept.
The irony of them now being “sent out to” East Palestine, Ohio, is that the very people quickest to offer them are the ones who make environmental disasters – like mass shootings – inevitable.
As with the water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi, the Norfolk Southern train wreck is what happens when government is run like a business.
Casting blame at “the government,” or “Congress,” or “all of them” is just another rug, an excuse not to pay attention.
Only Republicans, since the advent of Ronald Reagan, have imposed a business model on government.
Republican officials made the business decisions that led to Flint, Jackson, and now East Palestine, among others.
Our inability or unwillingness to make that distinction is the foremost reason our problems not only go unsolved but keep getting worse.
If ignorance is bliss, willful ignorance must be orgasmic.
Toxic smoke and fumes still lingering along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border are also brought to us by the Supreme Court’s 2010 “Citizens United” decision.
Consider this sequence of clear, simple, unarguable facts:
1. The Obama administration imposed a rule requiring better braking systems on rail cars carrying hazardous flammable materials.
2. In 2016, the railroad industry poured more than $6 million into Republican political campaigns.
3. In 2017, the Trump administration repealed the Obama rule.
Throughout the Obama years and into Trump’s term, Norfolk Southern, according to a Senate committee: “... silenced whistle-blowers, refused to take basic safety measures, slashed staffing to a bare minimum, denied their workers the dignity of sick days, and even authorized a $10 billion stock buyback giveaway to shareholders while neglecting to do desperately needed maintenance.”
Ten billion to shareholders? At $6 million, Republicans were working cheap.
According to the investigative journal The Lever, Norfolk Southern told regulators that new electronically controlled pneumatic brakes on high-hazard flammable trains (HHFT) would “impose tremendous costs without providing offsetting safety benefits.”
While wondering how any definition of “safety” could possibly exclude hi-tech brakes, we might consider that railroads also lobbied to limit the definition of HHFT to cover trains carrying oil, not industrial chemicals.
The train derailed in Ohio was not classified as HHFT.
Was it karma for Ohio’s election of Republican J.D. Vance to the U.S. Senate in November? Vance blames the accident on Biden’s concern for “environmental racism and other ridiculous things.”
No mention of the Obama rule, the campaign donations, the repeal, or the absurdly narrowed definition.
To go from the superficial to the incisive, Bernie Sanders called it “a symptom of a larger problem tearing our country apart.”
“Country?” Toxic clouds could be anywhere. Ditto automatic weapons. How about, instead of looking at spectacular or heart-wrenching photos, we look at maps?
Would it sink in that this is what America has become? Would we remember that the premise of this country was never to sweep problems under the soothing rugs of “thoughts and prayers,” but put them on the hard-topped tables of attention and participation?
Would we realize that America is not just a bottom line, but many lines?
Look at Ohio. Heart-shaped and about where the heart would be if we imagined America as a living being from the head of Maine to the foot of Florida.
If that’s too warm and fuzzy an image for the Rust Belt, here’s the nuts and bolts:
According to occupation, industry, economic level, race, religion, ethnicity, and its blend of cities and towns, farms and suburbs, Ohio is the most representative of the 50 states.
If we were all New Yorkers following Sept. 11, we should all be Buckeyes now.
Herman Melville, depressed by the commercial failure of his later novels, complained in a letter to his friend Nathaniel Hawthorne, “Dollars damn me!”
If we continue to vote for a political party dedicated to “running government like a business,” Melville’s complaint will be America’s epitaph.
And any honest coroner will rule it a suicide.
