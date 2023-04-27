The Board of Directors for the Fayette County Public Library voted, reluctantly, to close the Meadow Bridge branch library effective April 27 at 4 p.m. Low attendance and circulation, along with the deterioration of the facility, were the main reasons for the closure. Other locations for the library were sought, but none came to fruition.
Library services will continue for the community via the Bookmobile, which will begin the first week of May. The Bookmobile will be parked in the Meadow Bridge Missionary Baptist Church parking lot on Main Street every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Notary and copy services will be available. A laptop will also be provided for those who may need to do research using the internet.
We also offer a homebound program where will will deliver materials directly to your door. If anyone is interested in signing up for this, please call 304-465-0121.
If the Bookmobile is well received by the community, perhaps the Board of Directors will consider a permanent library structure again in Meadow Bridge.
Donna Smith
FCPL Board President
Oak Hill
