The United States Constitution clearly states that the law making function belongs to the U.S. Congress. The wording is “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”
The U.S. Congress has abdicated significant legislative functions, and that is producing chaos in our country. When the U.S. Congress fails to perform its law-making functions, other government entities attempt to fill the void. The other entities that step into the void include the U.S. President who can issue Executive Orders; the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court; and the state legislatures. The result is endless political hassle and loss of trust in government.
A president can issue an executive order, but the next president who takes office can revoke the order. A presidential executive order can also be challenged in federal courts. Administrative agencies are necessary to implement the laws. The work of administrative agencies is frequently challenged in court.
State legislatures have a right to make laws. However, laws that apply to all United States citizens should not be made by a state legislature. That function should be the prerogative of the U.S. Congress. Laws that apply to all citizens should be uniform throughout the 50 states.
The Supreme Court has become the ultimate law giver for some of our most important issues. The nine members of the Supreme Court are appointed for life and are accountable to no one. That condition is more appropriate for a dictatorial regime than for a democracy.
The fact that the Supreme Court has completely reversed its decisions about the constitutionality of some laws indicates the flaw. They may be determining the constitutionality of a law, or they may be determining what they want the constitution to be.
Examples include:
• An 1896 decision held that separate educational facilities for Black and white citizens was constitutional. In 1954 that decision was reversed.
• In 1918 the U.S. Congress passed legislation that restricted child labor, but the Supreme Court decided that the law was unconstitutional, thus legalizing child labor. In 1941 the Supreme Court reversed their opinion on child labor.
• In 1942 the Supreme Court determined that the constitution did not require legal counsel for a defendant who lacked the capability to pay legal counsel. In 1963 the court determined that there is a constitutional right to legal counsel for a person who cannot pay legal fees.
• In 2003 the Supreme Court determined that restriction of money in political campaigns was constitutional. In 2010, the “Supreme Court held that unlimited amounts of money in politics is constitutional free speech protected by the 1st Amendment.
• In 1973 the Supreme Court held that abortion is constitutional. In 2022 the Supreme Court held that abortion is not a right granted by the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Congress is the institution that was intended to make the law and make those laws in compliance with the constitution. If a part of the U.S. Constitution is no longer appropriate, it can be amended. That has happened 27 times.
Citizens cannot change the membership of the Supreme Court. If members of the U.S. Congress fail to perform, all of the members of House of Representatives can be replaced every two years and approximately one-third of the U.S. Senate can be replaced every two years. We, who are voting citizens, have ultimate control in a functional democracy — unless we fail to exercise our duty.
It is time to fix responsibility for the laws that govern us. Writing law that complies with the U.S. Constitution belongs to Congress. Congress needs to retrieve this function. We need to reduce the muddle in our political life and restore trust in our government.
Jack Stevenson, who served in Vietnam, retired from military service, worked as employee of the former Radio Corporation of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.