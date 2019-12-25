Goodness, West Virginia is a pretty place. Not for just one season, but for all four seasons.
My particularly favorite season is autumn. If you ever stood on the edge of the New River Gorge during the peak of fall, you would understand. The view is definite proof that God is working miracles here on Earth. It is an amazing time.
It looks as if God dipped His hands onto His paint palette, of every pastel color. One swipe of His hand across the mountains becomes a wonder to see. It makes it hard to breathe or slow your heartbeat when such a heavenly picture is before you. To this day I catch myself hyperventilating, feeling like my heart is going to explode when I revisit that picture in my mind.
Pop and Grandma have gone on to be with the Lord. When I think about it, they deserved to spend eternity in Heaven. Pop worked hard, turning over ground to plant for his family and for those darn mules. All the time he was putting in 60+ hours chipping coal out of a mountain that just didn’t want to give it up easily. He even had his own coal mine there on the farm. He spent many hours in that dangerous black hole. The only light he had was from a coal oil lantern.
One day as he was working on harnesses by the barn, he heard a rumble from up on the mountain. He went up to check on it and he was surprised to see the family coal mine had caved in. You can believe he fell to his knees thanking God for not allowing that hateful old mountain to send him or his sons to Glory Land.
It always seemed like he had to fight the mountain. Heavy rains caused washouts, and gully busters. Many times the freshly planted gardens, hay and corn crops would be washed away.
Mules and plow horses would slip when pulling mighty oaks that were cut down for lumber or fire wood.
Like many old hillbillies, Pop had his personal sayings to cover any situation. Much to my grandma’s dismay, one of Pop’s favorite was, “Damn horses, dogs and grandchildren.”
Times were tough back then up that holler. His hands were tough and worn like old leather, but his heart was huge and soft. Although he was tough as nails and sometimes spoke a little rough, I knew that my Pop had Jesus living in that heart.
Grandma went on to heaven a couple of years before Pop. I know that we are not going to get wings when we get there, but I am sure that God put that woman in the Book of Life as an angel. He probably had a pair of golden wings specially ordered just for her. She was every bit of the definition of a good woman, wife and Christian. Grandma never smoked and never drank alcohol. She carried her Bible, not for show, but because she loved the Lord so much. Her day started with prayer, prayer all day, and ended with prayer. She raised six children and all of them did very well in life. All of them received Jesus.
She would get up early in the morning, probably about 3 a.m., to get Pop off to the mine. He had a round two-compartment coal miner’s lunch box. The tray was on top. There she would wrap up a large piece of cornbread. In the bottom she would pour coffee. They didn’t have ham, bologna, cheese or any of things we have today. He would warm his lunch on a fire made on the ground with coal or wood at work. It would have to last him 10 or 12 hours until supper.
Then she would get the kids off to school. They had to get up early too. Each one of the boys had horses they had to get out of the barn and bring down to the house. Rain or snow they rode those horse seven or eight miles one way to school. Their lunches were pretty much the same as their father’s.
They did not have electricity back then. They used kerosene lanterns often referred to as “coal oil lanterns,” Can you imagine getting six kids off to school, cooking biscuits and gravy for breakfast, washing dishes by nothing more than some stinking smoky kerosene lamps?
Sometimes she would have to hitch up a stubborn mule or a huge plow horse to plow the fields. The corn field had to be ready to plant by the time Pop came home from work. The day would pass slowly, but that woman would plow a straight row.
When Pop got home they would join in to work the fields together with the children as a family. There was no tractors, no seeders; everything was planted by hand. After the dinner was done, dishes all clean and put up, housework was done, the kids all in their beds, and Pop was snoring like a grizzly bear, she would end her day by reading her Bible underneath a smoky, smelly kerosene lamp that put out very little yellow light.
Later in life, when the county planted poles and ran electricity up Turkey Creek, she spent most of her time behind her Singer sewing machine. She was known far and wide for her seamstress skills. People would bring her dress patterns they bought from the Benjamin Franklin Dime Store. She could custom make an outfit like none other. Women would come in with a pattern but would have “add” this and “take” this off ideas. That wouldn’t stop Grandma, the customers would always leave happy.
I sure miss them!
