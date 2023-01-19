The folks who obsess over Hollywood stars and the lifestyles of the rich and famous to a degree that would make even Robin Leach say “slow your roll” have some new terminology for a very old phenomenon.
“Nepo babies” is a snappy way of encapsulating the life cycle of the children of stars having the inside track to becoming stars themselves. Nepotism is not new, of course, and the sort of networking that is required for the highly successful has always been a “who you know” over “what you know” affair.
Human nature being undefeated, wanting your children to thrive and succeed has always brought out the best and worst in parents. Parents with power and money have plenty of tools at hand to build a better life for their fortunate offspring. Observing stars and their spawn from afar is great entertainment and big business, and the rich and powerful will not cease to grease the skids of life for their young anytime soon: Especially in the social media age, in which a celebrity couple can shop their big moment photos and access to the outlet of choice for profit and branding, including births of children, milestones, and the inevitable comparisons once said children come of age.
The Hollywood elite are not the only ones using the parallel steel rails of money and power to rumble their children’s fame train on down the line. Political dynasties have been doing the nepo baby thing for thousands of years before Hollywood became a thing. America does not have monarchy, but we do have our political families who do marvelous impressions, and the successes — and failures — of names like Kennedy, Roosevelt, Bush, and others have golden spoons and patent leather bootstraps that are pulled up by prior family success aplenty.
West Virginia has its share of familiar names in high places, starting with both sitting U.S. Senators. Senator Joe Manchin’s early career saw him crossing paths in the Capital with his flamboyant and controversial uncle, A. James Manchin. A. James Manchin’s resignation in 1989 spared then-State Senator Joe Manchin from the squirmy spot of having an impeachment trial for his uncle. A. James later returned to the House of Delegates after Joe had moved up to his uncle’s old job of Secretary of State. The “Moore” in Senator Shelley Moore Capito is, of course, from her father and former three-term governor and five-count felon Arch Moore.
From there, though, we might need to work up a flow chart. Senator Capito is mother to West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito, who is now running for his grandfather’s old job of governor. Moore Capito’s cousin — and Senator Capito’s nephew — Riley Moore is currently in A. James Manchin’s old pre-impeachment job as State Treasurer. Riley Moore has announced he is going to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District in 2024. Not to be outdone in the family feud-style 2024 election, the sitting Congresswoman in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District is Rep Carol Miller, who will watch her son Chris Miller run for governor in what looks to be a crowded 2024 field including Moore Capito and a bunch of others.
For those of you scoring at home, the son of a sitting U.S. Senator and the son of a sitting U.S. Representative are running for governor, while that same sitting U.S. Senator’s nephew and gubernatorial candidate’s cousin goes for a U.S. House seat, not to be confused with the other U.S. House seat currently held by the mother of the other gubernatorial candidate.
We really do need a flow chart for this. But we should not.
Even the most altruistic and well-meaning of public servants are setting up a power structure that is bad for the future with such dominance by a selected-by-birth few. The people of West Virginia should take a step back and think of what is happening here. Nothing against any of these folks individually, and their performance in office should be judged by what they do or don’t do, but the hardening of a political class that is further embedded with family ties and political power is not a healthy thing.
“Nepo baby” may be new terminology, but “nothing ever changes but the names of those in charge” is a very old saying. Now, West Virginia is in danger of not even the names changing with a generational wave of connected, privileged, and expectant candidates filling elected offices that are starting to look too much like family trees.
“We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation,” Moore Capito said during his announcement that he would be running for governor of the great state of West Virginia. But the torch of leading West Virginia into the future should be more than just a family birthright passed amongst those with the right names who went to the right schools with the right connections. Even with the best intentions, too much power in the hands of a few families starts bringing up the new term “nepo babies,” and the very old and valid concerns about absolute power doing absolute things to those who have it.
If that happens, the flow chart of dynastic rule is going to tell a very sad tale in the already dark and dusty history of West Virginia politics.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
