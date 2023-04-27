Normally when a big investor or company announces a plan to pour millions of investment dollars into the State of West Virginia it is accompanied by fanfare and headlines. Usually there is much talk of how wonderful this influx of money is, and how it will change X number of lives in Y location, rejoined with a dazzling list of numbers and great things to be expected.
The biggest of big announcements even get a dog and pony show; the time-honored public relations extravaganza that includes the investor and officials like the governor, or a US senator, who all try their best to take all the credit in one hand while shaking hands with the other, while words of cooperation and excitement slide past too-wide smiles and public political joy. The public playacting to present a united front from the backstage politicking and all the hurt feelings and manipulated ambitions involved therein.
The dog and pony show is up front, of course, just in case the X number of lives changed in Y location turns out to be less than advertised, or worse, never actually comes to fruition.
That’s what normally happens when you’ve pledged to dump seven-figured sums of money into the Mountain State. But since folks like David McIntosh are investing that money in choosing a governor and US Senator for West Virginia, they don’t do the dog and pony show up front. That’s for later.
McIntosh, for the uninitiated, is the head of the Club for Growth, the powerful and well-funded conservative political group so influential that just using “The Club” to GOP officeholders and seekers is enough to convey meaning. The Club funneled north of $150M through its various auspices into the 2022 midterms, and are positioning themselves to exert even more influence going forward. The Club’s growth in influence and fundraising has led to multiple suitors colliding over the same pool of donors and candidates running for a set number of offices, and brewing GOP infighting.
Infighting over influence and fundraising that is going to spill massive amounts of both into West Virginia. The Club has already sent $2.1M to Black Bear PAC with a pledge for as much as $10M for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s now-official campaign for governor. Another pledged $10M towards a West Virginia 2024 race shows more of the GOP’s intramurals as The Club is backing Rep. Alex Mooney over WV Governor Jim Justice, who was wooed and courted by Republican leadership in the US Senate.
AG Morrisey is going to need that outside funding. Running in a crowded field of gubernatorial hopefuls that are not only a Who’s Who list of West Virginia office holders, political dynasties, and ambitious pols, but also their fundraising and influence networks who previously had endorsed and worked with Morrisey. Chris Miller, longtime member of the traditional fundraising source that is the auto dealership owners already has $3.3M on hand to spend, with 75 percent of that coming from in-state donors as reported on his first quarter campaign finance disclosures. Moore Capito, whose very name is a not-so-subtle reminder of deep political and fundraising connections in West Virginia, reported $750k cash on hand. With state Auditor JB McCuskey and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s campaigns both also drawing heavily from in-state fundraising, the well of money available is going to go fast. Morrisey will need every dime of outside money he can get.
With Rep. Mooney, The Club is going to run the playbook that successfully propelled Ted Budd from backbench congressman to US Senator for North Carolina, taking out former NC Governor Pat McCrory in the primary along the way. McIntosh quipping that Jim Justice “(being) in what we would call the moderate camp, so we wouldn’t support him in the primary” in an interview with West Virginia MetroNews is almost verbatim the line of attack against McCrory and other more establishment Republicans The Club has targeted.
The other tool in the Club For Growth arsenal in Budd’s North Carolina race will also become very familiar to West Virginia media consumers: a seemingly unrelenting campaign of negative attack ads. With plenty of history and two terms in office, Jim Justice is going to find himself the subject of the most aggressive campaign of his political career, and a well-funded one at that.
Make no mistake, political investment is investment, and the big dollar donors like David McIntosh and Club For Growth will expect a return on that investment in elected officials that do the things they are being supported to do. Political investments are not announced with a gold-plated shovel turning over earth or a ribbon cutting ceremony before anything happens. But that doesn’t mean the public isn’t getting a dog and pony show of smiling political faces who are a front for the real story behind the scenes.
That story isn’t just about who wins, but who gets the credit for success, or blame for failure. A story that often has a lot more to do with things outside of the place where the races are going, and more about the personalities of the shot callers than the names on the tickets. More importantly, it is telling of who is going to be answering to whom when the cameras are not rolling, the races are over, and the promises of campaigns turn into the doings of being in office.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
