It was a contentious week at the Capitol. Below is a recap of several controversial votes, including how I voted and why.
INTERMEDIATE COURT. For the third year in a row, Senate leadership passed a bill to create a new court in West Virginia focused solely on civil appeals. I voted no for several reasons. One, it costs over $7 million, and I can think of seven better ways to spend that money to help our people. Two, a new layer of government in the court system is the last thing we need in this small state. Three, the types of cases that do need attention — abuse and neglect, juvenile proceedings, and criminal matters — won’t be heard by this court. The bill now goes to the House.
TIM TEBOW BILL. Should homeschool and private school students be allowed to play public school sports? After much deliberation in which I could see both sides of the argument, I voted yes. Because sports break down barriers. Because we allow homeschool students to take band, academic classes, and vocational courses already. Because getting homeschool students involved in public school activities could help heal our divided communities.
You elected me to study the issues and do what I think is right for the community and the state. I talked to as many coaches, parents, and school officials as possible about this issue. Many of those folks, whom I respect greatly, urged me to vote no. I took those concerns seriously. But in the end, I think letting kids play is the right thing to do.
TOURISM DEVELOPMENT DISTRICTS. The stated purpose of Senate Bill 657 is to create “tourism development districts” across the state. Sounds like a nice enough idea. But when you read the bill, it allows the state to come in and completely overrule a county or municipality when they’re pursuing (or trying to stop) a development project. It came about because of a situation in Harper’s Ferry, where a $123 million hotel project is in limbo due to disagreements between the developers and the town of Harper's Ferry. I voted no, because towns need to maintain control over their own business. The bill applies to all Class IV towns (like Alderson, Peterstown, Mount Hope, Montgomery, and Rainelle, for example). Would those residents want the state overruling their local control? I don’t think so. But the bill passed and now heads to the House. Expect it to garner significant debate.
ROADS. With less than half the legislative session remaining, zero roads bills have passed. Zero! Multiple bills exist to provide equitable maintenance funding, ensure companies who destroy roads pay for their repairs, and divert additional funds into existing road maintenance (as opposed to the road bond which funds new projects). All of you know very well how much maintenance is needed to get our roads in shape. This is the time to act.
LIBRARIES. This week, librarians from across the state visited the Capitol. Our libraries (and librarians) are unsung community heroes. They do it all, from providing internet service to tax preparation to adult education to children’s activities to community engagement. And they do it well on a shoestring budget. I pledged support to fund new ways to help them buy new books, repair their aging buildings, and find new sources of broadband internet.
FIRE & EMS. We don’t do enough at the state level to support our fire and EMS providers. That’s why I introduced several bills to do that very thing, but Senate leadership won’t run any of them. One bill exempts them from paying tolls, which cost our EMS providers $10,000 annually. Another bill provides a tax credit for people who serve in volunteer fire departments to help boost membership. I will continue to fight for those who fight for us in our times of need.
That’s the view from the back pew, where it is my privilege to serve you!
Senator Stephen Baldwin is a local Presbyterian pastor. Reach him at 304-357-7959 or stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @BaldwinForWV.
