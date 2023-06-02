When I stumbled across rock climbing over 20 years ago, I could never have guessed it would become the center of my life. My passion for rock climbing started first as a hobby, then a vehicle to travel around the world. Eventually climbing became a career and in many ways is my entire community. What started as a mostly selfish hobby taught me the importance of the outdoors and access to those spaces. After visiting over 100 climbing areas from California to far away places like Kyrgyzstan I know the passion for the places unites people no matter where they are from.
Knowing I could find this kind of community and “home” no matter where I landed has made my decision to move to Fayetteville, West Virginia an easy one. With a bustling community of life long climbers, to endless rock climbing walls and winding trails, I knew I would be happy here.
Here in Fayette County, our economy relies on tourism and recreation. And around the state, outdoor recreation supports more than 18,000 jobs and contributes $1.6 billion to West Virginia’s economy. To support that economy, our leaders should promote both conservation and recreation together.
Thankfully, West Virginia has a champion for conservation and recreation in Washington, D.C. And he even chairs the powerful U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee!
I recently had an opportunity to meet with Senator Joe Manchin to talk about the importance of rock climbing in our state, and how his bipartisan America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (S. 873) can support it.
The bipartisan America’s Outdoor Recreation Act would do a lot of great things for public lands and outdoor recreation around the county. For climbers, the bill protects sustainable Wilderness climbing in a way that avoids red tape and gives on-the-ground land managers federal guidance on climbing that they’ve requested for years. And it would bring certainty to how Wilderness climbing is managed, protecting climber safety and giving our community the peace of mind to maintain our support for Wilderness designations and other conservation initiatives.
Finally, the bill would support the important role that rock climbers play in our state’s economy. In Washington, D.C., economists talk about “gateway communities” and all of the ways that they benefit from the jobs and tourism associated with public lands. But when I walk down Court Street or Maple Avenue, I don’t see a gateway. I see our community in places like Water Stone Outdoors, Range Finder Coffee and Wanderlust — spots I’m proud to show off to visiting climbers. That’s who stands to benefit from Senator Manchin’s leadership on this issue.
But as strong as the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act is, West Virginians need the bill to do more. Recent developments from federal land managers — particularly the National Park Service — threaten sustainable Wilderness climbing access in places like Joshua Tree, California and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado. So while this excellent bill initially focused on the U.S. Forest Service, it is increasingly apparent that we need climbing management guidance that applies to all federal agencies.
Part of West Virginia’s allure for climbers lies in its accessibility. Hikes to popular rock climbing areas rarely take more than 20 minutes: a brief stroll compared to more far-flung destinations in the Rocky Mountains. This accessibility means we can concentrate all of our energy on testing our skills and pushing our limits at areas like Coopers Rock, Seneca Rocks, and New River Gorge National Park.
At the same time, the call of these iconic destinations remains. As a filmmaker and photographer, I’ve seen their power to inspire climbers and non-climbers alike. Regardless of how West Virginia designates public lands in our state, that’s what I’m asking our federal leaders to protect.
By supporting and strengthening the rock climbing provisions in the America’s Outdoor Recreation Act, Senator Manchin — and our entire federal delegation — have a chance to protect Wilderness climbing and the awe it inspires for future generations.
Colette McInerney is a resident of Fayetteville. She is a professional rock climber, photographer, filmmaker, and co-founder of Never Not Collective, which is proudly owned and run by women. Learn more at coletteloc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.