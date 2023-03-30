Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.