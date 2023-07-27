Kudos to reporter Steve Keenan for the Tribune’s excellent coverage of the inaugural class of honorees into the Fayetteville High School Sports Hall of Fame. It was a pleasure to read about the accomplishments of a diverse group of athletes who played or coached at FHS from the 1920s into the 21st century!
It was particularly delightful to see, in your photo of the founders of the Hall of Fame, Dick Ramsey and John Arritt, whose exploits as “twin towers” of Pirate basketball thrilled me and my junior high friends in the mid-1960s.
The biographical entries of the inductees also gave Tribune readers a sense of the social history surrounding nearly a century of FHS sports history. Until Title 9 opened the way for girls to pursue scholastic sports, for example, female athletes like Hall of Fame inductees Vicky Slayton Gay, Jessica Taylor, and Jasmine Cotten Parker did not have the same opportunity to compete that every student now enjoys.
I was particularly interested to hear about the achievements of Larry Jasper, Class of 1959, who was one of the first African American students at FHS. (Prior to the 1956 court decision in Brown vs Board of Education, all Black students in Fayette County went to Montgomery High School.) Not only did Jasper’s performance earn him all-state honors in football, but he was named co-captain of his FHS team, a clear indication of the respect in which he was held by his coaches and teammates.
Bill Laird, one of the Hall of Fame founders, was lucky enough to speak with Mr. Jasper when the former star traveled from California for the induction ceremony. Jasper was raised in Brooklyn, a coal camp on the New River, where he attended a segregated elementary school. When Senator Laird asked if he had taken the Greyhound from Fayetteville when he first traveled to college at the University of New Mexico, Jasper replied that he had boarded the bus in front of Wiseman’s Drug Store in August of 1959 with all his worldly possessions in a paper bag on his lap and $50 in his pocket!
Those of us who remember the radio commentator Paul Harvey, will recognize that recollection as “the rest of the story!”
(Rob Abbot is a Fayetteville native now living in New York’s Hudson Valley.)
