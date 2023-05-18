It is inarguable that politics in America are nationalized. The rise of mass media and network news, followed by the smartphone revolution and social media explosion, was inevitably going to lead to interconnectivity. News media needing the biggest audience possible naturally focuses on issues of wide-spread importance to the most people possible. The downside to this change is those national headlines and narratives take up bandwidth that needs to be spent locally.
While not as “television sexy” or internet-trendy as whatever wacky thing Washington is up to on any given day, local government still matters. A lot. City councils and county commissions make decisions that directly affect many aspects of life for the citizens they are charged with overseeing.
At the last census, there are over 89,000 government units functioning in the United States today, doing the vital work that keeps communities going. Though virtually all the work of these local governments are public record, the pincer movement of a decline in local reporting and the nationalization of news media means far too many folks are unaware what the lowest levels of government are supposed to do, are doing, or should be doing right where they live.
The audience that is America seemingly focuses on yelling at their screens about things far away while citizen America neglects what’s going on in their own communities.
But there are those vital folks who do keep the wide base of America’s representative government going. Not just those who run for and hold office, but also the employees, staff, and regular citizens who participate, cajole, and support local government. While meetings of city councils and county commissions are full of routine matters, lots of government and legal jargon, and unevenly applied Robert’s Rules of Order, the occasional hot button issue does fill up the seats with people wanting to be heard. As we’ve seen during things like Covid, an angry and frustrated public has no trouble finding local leaders when upset.
But governing is an all-the-time thing, not just a when-you-notice thing.
During the April 18 meeting of the Fayette County Commission, 10 area high school students participating in Leadership Fayette County appeared, along with director Geoff Heeter and mentor Alex Richardson. Leadership Fayette County is a non-profit program for selected high school juniors to “promote essential leadership qualities in the students while providing first-hand experiences in the business, government, and tourism sectors of Fayette County, West Virginia,” according to its website.
Heeter said LFC’s participation in the commission meeting ties in with well with some of the program’s goals.
“One of our goals is to create generational change in how we view and work with our elected officials,” he said.
“Speaking truth to power is about humanizing our elected officials. We want the Leadership Fayette County students to know they can talk to them.
“At the same time, the students want their voices to be heard for the valuable resource it is,” Heeter added.
The students interacted and questioned not just the commissioners but also Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, County Clerk Michelle Holly, and others.
The questions and answers are telling. Asking the officials why they decided to get into government. Soliciting advice for those wanting to go into government, law, or politics. Questions about dealing with and governing during Covid. Appropriate for the moment, asking why younger generations are not as invested in voting spurred conversation and replies that youth don’t like the national level disagreements, and younger generations moving away detached them from politics. Commissioner Allison Taylor made an important point that “On the local level, it’s not as much about political parties, but doing what is right for the citizens,” which is both somewhat idealized and also essential. It also dovetails with Commission President Tom Louisos’ very correct answer to a question on something the commission wants to change, “running water and sewer for the entire county. Infrastructure is the commission’s priority. Without larger development in areas, utilities are not affordable or possible in certain areas.”
Infrastructure is indeed vital. While the New River Gorge enters its third summer season as a national park and the centerpiece of outside attraction to the wider world, just 10 minutes up Route 19 the folks in Hico continue their 30+ year quest to get water that isn’t red sulfur sludge.
There are lots of other examples in the area as well, but the idea that local government and infrastructure should be less political parties and more politics of getting things done starts with such everyday things. All the influx of tourist dollars and national promotion will not improve the lives of the local residents by osmosis.
Which is where local government comes in. Rightfully focusing on building up physical infrastructure is a county commission that gets it, that understands success and prosperity cannot grow without a solid foundation from which to spring up. The interaction between the current generation of local leaders and the future generation of Leadership Fayette County also shows the importance of people infrastructure to go along with it.
There is an opportunity among the chaos and noise of the current moment. Covid-19 invaded the daily lives of students in a way that is unprecedented in recent American history. The rising generation that lost parts of two years of school to a crisis as the government, society, and their families tried to figure out how to handle a crisis for good, bad, or indifferent isn’t going to see government the same way. With the national political environment such a hot mess, trying to strengthen the bond of students to local government that they can go to, see in person, and even participate in to make their, THEIR, community function is not only smart politics but essential community building and basic civic requirements for any kind of a health future body politic.
Folks who obsess over national politics often only pay attention to local government when something goes wrong, like the water doesn’t run on demand, or the roads they drive are not kept up, or that eyesore that needs to be dealt with by the full force of the law. Investing in the people infrastructure of the rising generation to pay attention to city councils and county commissions all the time is necessary to keep up the physical infrastructure before it falls apart.
Responsible, accountable, engaged representative government. What a concept. Maybe the next generation will get it right.
Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
