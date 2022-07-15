Most people in the area know that Fayette County attracts thousands for whitewater rafting trips and the annual New River Gorge Bridge Day. This will increase as a result of the newly created New River Gorge National Park.
Few people know that nearly 200 volunteers came this year to work on housing projects sponsored by Southern Appalachian Labor School. This year, volunteers worked on nearly 20 homes. They came from Humanitarian XP and Christian Endeavor.
The volunteers will be assisting those who work with the labor school, including AmeriCorps Summer Associate VISTA members. They will be focusing on weatherization, wheelchair ramps, porches, steps, and structural stabilization for low income seniors, disabled coal miners, and wounded veterans with the assistance of the Kanawha County Commission, Housing Assistance Council, Home Depot, USDA, and the Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation.
As part of the stay, volunteers participate in an orientation conducted by labor school staff. Local musicians provide cultural entertainment. Many of the volunteers arrange whitewater trips and area excursions. Thus the economic impact is substantial if one calculates spending for food, fuel, recreation, lodging, and building materials in addition to the value of the provided labor.
This influx of people power provides focus on the housing crisis in rural, underserved areas. West Virginia has a very high home ownership rate, but many of the homes were built over a hundred years ago as employee housing in rural and coal camp communities. Many have been fixed up but still are not in compliance in regard to plumbing, heating, and electrical services. Jenny Lind houses often lack adequate insulation, and poor roofs are a common problem. In fact, we are a long way away from “a decent home and suitable living environment for every American family,” which was the Truman administration’s national goal for housing nearly 60 years ago.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, access to affordable housing has never become a right in America, unlike food stamps, Medicaid, and similar programs. As a result, millions of needy families remain in substandard, temporary, or unsafe homes. In fact, during this current housing rental and foreclosure crisis, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that the number of low-income households with worst case housing problems rose to an all-time high of nearly 10 million households. These households include nearly 20 million people, of which a third were children.
The current inflation and projected recessionary slowdown in the economy has raised new fears that the housing crisis will continue to worsen. While housing is now on the front burner as the next challenge in helping families escape from poverty, there is renewed concern that employment initiatives that pay a living wage with benefits may not sufficiently replace job losses in coal mining, chemicals, steel, and other basic industries.
At the same time, those promoting economic development need to understand that adequate housing is a key success component. More often than not, a “curb-site” inspection of housing in the community can easily deter a prospective firm. Thus, upgrading the housing stock is not only a quality-of-life issue, it is also the corner stone for rebuilding West Virginia’s economy for the new century.
The Upper Kanawha Valley and Fayette County have become the national destination address for community services and the housing blitz initiated and coordinated by the Southern Appalachian Labor School is an incredible sight. We all should welcome and thank the volunteers for sharing their enthusiasm, energy, and inspiration as they help make a difference for those who need affordable, safe, and energy efficient housing.
Dr. John David is the director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
