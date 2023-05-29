"Where now is the golden country of their dreams?" Dr. John David asks. Here, a Soldier from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) places U.S. flags at headstones in Section 38 during Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia on May 24, 2018. For more than 60 years, Soldiers from the Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Within four hours, more than 1,000 Soldiers placed 234,537 flags in front of every headstone and Columbarium and niche wall column. This was Harkin's third year participating in Flags In.