The debt deal circus at the Capitol that threatened to do major damage to our nation’s good name and burgeoning economy, to say nothing about wide-ranging global impacts, should never have happened. Raising the debt limit in order that we can pay our bills is a matter of course, not an opportunity to leverage as a negotiating tactic. Those legislative battles have already been fought, won and lost, and it is now time to pay the piper.
It’s just that simple.
But because an extreme right-wing Republican bag of hypocrites in the House – including West Virginia’s own Alex Mooney – wanted to wage legislative war at the expense of our nation’s credit in order to cut deeply into entitlement programs, our country was once again held hostage by people who couldn’t care less about how a default would have played out across America. These elected representatives should never have been trusted with holding public office and, hopefully in campaigns of the future, they can be held to account.
Here, in the aftermath of the deal between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is what the professionals think: Fitch Ratings said Friday afternoon that it would maintain its “negative watch” on the U.S. rating as the credit rating agency considers “the full implications of the most recent brinkmanship episode and the outlook for medium-term fiscal and debt trajectories.”
It’s not as though Republicans haven’t voted for legislation that has helped drive our nation further into debt.
One of Donald Trump’s lasting legacies will be the skyrocketing rise in the national debt during his one term in office. The financial weight that he put on the shoulders of our government continues to do damage today and for decades to come.
But we don’t hear much of that, do we, from Republicans who, apparently, have suffered short-term memory loss when it is convenient.
When Republicans cry about saddling our children and our children’s children with debt, well, they forget to mention that the national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office.
That was the same Trump who, as a candidate for the presidency, said he would pay down the national debt in eight years before signing into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – a massive tax cut bill that overwhelmingly benefited the rich and well-to-do.
The cost? A $1.5 trillion hole in the nation’s budget.
The combination of that 2017 tax cut and the lack of any serious spending restraint helped both the deficit and the debt soar.
So when the once-in-a-lifetime viral disaster slammed our country and we threw more than $3 trillion into Covid-19-related stimulus, there was no longer any margin for error.
And yet, we had a guy in the Oval Office who had racked up myriad bankruptcies in his private business life and thought injecting people with disinfectants and exposing patients’ bodies to UV light could help treat the coronavirus. Whatever could go wrong?
Listen, Democrats like to spend – but so, too, do Republicans. But now, with a Democrat in the White House, the GOP leadership decided it was time to force the country to swallow some bitter medicine.
They tried that, too, in 2011 and then again in 2013 when a different Democrat was in the White House.
What happened then? Well, the last of those crises sparked the most volatile week for financial markets since 2008 and the credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s – for the first time in the history of our country – downgraded the credit rating of the United States government.
Well, with this week’s agreement in place (and signed by) the president, the MAGA faction of Congress just racked up a major loss – another one – and they now know that had it not been for the Democrats to save their bacon on the House vote, yes, the country would be looking into a default with a recession quick to follow.
Here’s the deal: The debt ceiling has routinely been raised in the past without partisan debate or additional terms or conditions. This reflects the fact that the debt ceiling does not dictate the amount of spending, but only ensures that the government can pay its bills when they come due.
And that is as it should be – no matter who is in the White House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.