On June 17, the Senate voted in favor of the Great American Outdoors Act, giving our wild and wonderful public lands a real boost. Now, the bipartisan Act heads to the House for consideration.
The Great American Outdoors Act is critically important for West Virginia and I am calling on Congresswoman Carol Miller to put her support behind the legislation.
The Great American Outdoors Act ensures that the Land and Water Conservation Fund would receive full program funding each year without going through a drawn-out appropriations process which often leaves it underfunded. LWCF is designed to provide funding for recreation and conservation projects on local, state, and federal public lands. These investments lead to job creation and bolstering of the outdoor recreation economy throughout West Virginia. To date, LWCF has provided over $241 million to support over 500 projects across the Mountain State. Fayette County alone has received over $807,000 for the development of recreational resources and improvements to our parks.
Not only does the Great American Outdoors Act invest in the Land and Water Conservation Fund, it begins to address the $12 billion maintenance backlog plaguing our nation’s public lands, maintenance problems that are sure to get worse as our climate continues to change and weather events become more extreme. The Act provides desperately needed funding to repair infrastructure like roads, trails, recreation sites, bridges, buildings, and water systems.
It’s time to help our nation’s economy recover from these turbulent times. That’s why we need our members of Congress to support the Great American Outdoors Act and invest in the lands that make America great.
Katheen Tyner
Fayetteville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.