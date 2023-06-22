One does not have to be a vaunted recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award to know the state motto of West Virginia. Montani Semper Liberi, Latin for "Mountaineers are Always Free," has been that motto since 1872. First suggested by Joseph H. Diss Debar as part of his overall design of the Great Seal of West Virginia, it was established in the state constitution from the very start. As mottos go, it is darn near perfect in representing the attitude, spirit, and aspirations of the people of West Virginia in the beginning, now, and for future generations to come.
Fine words, full of meaning and sentiment, fancied up in Latin and everything. The thing is, of course, words without actions are just noises without purpose. No more than chanting hocus pocus makes you a magician, just reciting “Mountaineers are Always Free” doesn’t actually do much for freedom, or Mountaineers, or anything else.
This year marked a change to the official calendar of the State of West Virginia. With Juneteenth now federally recognized as a holiday for June 19th and West Virginia Day on its traditional 20th day of June, a four-day weekend for state workers and others can now be planned for. A long weekend coming just two weeks before the 4th of July Independence Day holiday means plenty of time off in the name of celebrating freedom.
That’s a good thing. A very good thing. As long as folks recognize freedom is something that didn’t just happen, but a state of privilege that has to be carefully attended to and maintained.
Freedom has responsibilities to it. The fact that a Juneteenth was needed at all, and came only after the rendering of the country through the Civil War and 240+ years of wicked slavery, testifies to the failure of those with freedom to make sure everyone, everywhere had the same. It is fitting that West Virginia’s founding day, a state to come out of the traitorous Confederacy, should be a concurrent holiday.
Events since that conflict tell a story of freedom being a constant thing that needs improved, refined, and worked. History shows that the word and ideal of freedom conflicts most with the worst parts of human nature. After Juneteenth, it would take another century for civil rights to get full legal treatment in America. The fight against hateful prejudices, whether ignorantly or maliciously applied, still threatens the best ideals of an America that declared in the beginning that all men are created equal but has too often stumbled in its attempts to live up to that.
West Virginians should be especially sensitive and understanding of such things. A state that had to fight from the very beginning to be a separate people. A land that was often the only place, last chance, or best hope for folks from all over trying to find a new life or make their way as best they can. Hills that saw miners toil away beneath the ground only to have to fight to be more than property to the companies above it. Valleys that have seen more people go than come in recent decades but still have families and communities that hang on and hope for better days.
“Mountaineers are Always Free” ought to be more than just a motto. It should be a prayer for us all to do better, a statement of what was paid before to get us this far, and a promise that anyone from anywhere of any kind can be a free mountaineer, too, if they so desire. It should be a challenge to look inward and make sure our own thoughts and feelings are focused on getting the most freedom to the most people possible. It should be the standard to hold our ideas and policies up to, and, if found wanting, those thoughts do not allow for the most freedom to the most people possible, realize the problem might be we ourselves.
Having Juneteenth and West Virginia Day together for perpetuity should be a point of pride for the State of West Virginia. Yes, enjoy the two holidays with friends, family, and reveling in the greatness of the 35th state on its birthday. Then spend the other 363 days in the year living in a manner worthy of being the free people of the mountains by working to keep it that way. For everyone.
Tribune columnist Andrew Donaldson is a native of West Virginia, a widely published writer, media commentator, and host of the Heard Tell program.
