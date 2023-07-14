By the time you read this, we here on planet Earth may have set another heat record or two – as in “all-time high” temperature of any day in any year going back, way back some 125,000 years.
Yes, global warming is real, the statistics are adding up and this is a performance that is nothing to brag about.
Sadly, too many of our elected leaders are in denial, asleep at the wheel or beholden to the fossil fuel industry to mount a credible response to climate forces spinning wildly out of human control. If those politicians who draw paychecks signed by taxpayers did the responsible thing and were joined in a global effort, the human race could effectively mount an answer before it becomes too late for man and beast. The dangers to life as we know it are real and mounting.
No exaggeration, we are quickly approaching a point of no return.
Following the hottest June on record, July started out on the front burner. Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded. Until Tuesday. And then Wednesday’s reading topped them all until Thursday rolled in with a planetary average temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit – a new record. It has been a remarkable and troubling blast of historic heat hitting the planet full force that will lead to the likelihood – in terms of records – of the Earth notching its warmest year ever.
No one should be surprised that global warming is picking up its pace. This forecast has been brewing awhile, ever since the dawn of the industrial age. Fast forward to four years ago, the United Nations issued its first comprehensive report on biodiversity related to climate change. That report said species loss is accelerating to a rate tens or hundreds of times faster than in the past. Further, more than half a million species on land “have insufficient habitat for long-term survival.”
Here’s the current conundrum that has climate scientists most alarmed: The infamous climate pattern El Niño has returned, ready to unleash waves of heat and moisture that will trigger extreme floods and storms in some places, droughts and fires in others. Hurricane experts are expecting above average activity along the Atlantic coast this year.
But the full effect of El Niño won’t be upon us until December. What we are experiencing now, climate scientists say, is coming too hot and too fast.
Surface temperatures in North Atlantic waters in May were 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.6 degrees Celsius, warmer than typical for this time of year. That broke records by an unusually large margin. On the whole, Earth has warmed roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the 19th century, as humans have increased emitting greenhouse gases year after year over the past 150 years. Heat waves have turned deadly, blistering Texas, Mexico and India most recently. Sea ice levels off the coasts of Antarctica have plummeted to record lows.
Scientists who study the phenomena associated with global warming say we are in uncharted territory. But they are in agreement that temperatures will continue to rise until humans halt all emissions from fossil fuels. And this is our shared future that, as of now, offers no escape hatch.
And what are our political leaders doing about it?
Well, we know that Gov. Jim Justice, a coal baron, is compromised by his self-interest as is Sen. Joe Manchin, to a lesser degree, whose family trades in gob coal, “garbage of bituminous,” which has about four times as much toxic mercury and more sulfur than typical coal. The senator deserves credit for having a hand in shaping and passing the Inflation Reduction Act last year, a bill that included landmark climate provisions.
As for House Republicans, they approved a sprawling energy package, this one seeking to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden’s climate change agenda. The legislation would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects.
It is no secret that if we, collectively, are to seriously address global warming, then fossil fuels must be taken off the table of available energy resources.
That news will not be warmly received down here in the coalfields, but it is the reality we must confront as a nation and as a global village with conviction, courage and an actionable plan moving forward. We can no longer ignore these truths and we can no longer reward politicians who pander to the fossil fuel industry.
The clock is ticking and the temperature is rising.
