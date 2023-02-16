There is much current talk about attracting people to West Virginia. In view of the loss of half of its Congressional seats in past decades, this issue is front and center.
Upon reflection of recent obituaries, the issue triggers an awareness of a related phenomenon. This pertains to the influx of amazingly talented individuals who came to the state in the 1960s and 1970s. They were well educated individuals who could have made a difference anywhere. However, they came to West Virginia to deal with an overwhelming concern about human conditions in the state.
The impetus came from the Kennedy and Johnson administrations’ focus on the War on Poverty, health care, Volunteering in Service to America, community action initiatives, legal assistance, civil rights, political reform, and similar reasons. Most planted roots, raised families, and established programs still in existence that have contributed significantly to improving the lives of West Virginians. Importantly, they motivated and inspired many West Virginians to join them in their efforts.
Needless to say, this reflection must also pay tribute to the many talented individuals who have lately come to the state and established small businesses and services such as in the tourism industry. It is also significant that many major noteworthy struggles have occurred as a result of indigenous efforts such as with coal miners, teachers, and those involved with welfare rights.
However, those who came around 50 years ago contributed work that has been both impressive and unheralded. But reality is present. Their work is still needed and the torch needs to be passed due to age, disease, and death. The need for a new similar influx of people committed to social justice and human conditions is desperately needed if their work is to continue and expand.
While necessary, this will not be an easy task. Although there have been major “movement” activities nationally, there also has occurred a rise of individualistic behavior and many struggles for social change are viewed simply as historic events. Furthermore, needs similar to what was once a magnet to come to West Virginia and Appalachia have expanded to many other areas in the country and world.
Regardless, there are still tremendous problems in West Virginia that deserve efforts from people to help. In essence, if history is a lesson, they will not come because of financial incentives and the promise of a good life. They will come because conditions here are presented as an appeal to assist in providing nutritious food, health services, habitable shelter, and education.
For those who came, they and their families deserve a huge “thank you.” The challenge now is how to “pass on” their significant contributions to another generation of dedicated and committed individuals, locally or from afar, in order to continue moving forward in view of current conditions.
Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School and Emeritus Professor of Economics at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
