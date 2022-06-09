"A $15 million refurbishment of the Vickers Bridge between Smithers and Montgomery – connecting Routes 60 and 61 – is underway," writes Beach Vickers. "But local mayors have recently learned the state will repaint the bridge only up to a so-called “splash line” at about the height of bigger trucks using the span, and then stop. This will leave about 75 percent of the upper bridge structure with very faded paint, rusting and heavily peeling. Visitors will be greeted with this prominent eyesore: An oddball, two-tone, unfinished bridge."