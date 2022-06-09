Smithers recently obtained $5 million in Congressionally-directed funding dedicated to begin development of the city as a trail headquarters with walking trails extending along the river and up into the mountains on the north side of the Kanawha. Other projects on the brink of starting with these funds and others include building a public river access park on the site of the old Oakland school and a visitor’s center for the nature area close by Smithers called Mammoth Preserve.
Montgomery has completed its public fishing pier and is cooperating with the Hatfield-McCoy system to connect its motorized vehicle trails to the city on the river’s south side. These and other planned tourism developments are designed not only to serve local residents, but also to capture some of the increase in traffic on Rt. 60 expected due to the designation of America’s newest national park not far away, that is, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Meanwhile, a $15 million refurbishment of the Vickers Bridge between Smithers and Montgomery – connecting Routes 60 and 61 – is underway. But local mayors have recently learned the state will repaint the bridge only up to a so-called “splash line” at about the height of bigger trucks using the span, and then stop. This will leave about 75 percent of the upper bridge structure with very faded paint, rusting and heavily peeling. Visitors will be greeted with this prominent eyesore: An oddball, two-tone, unfinished bridge.
The state memorialized the late Earl M. Vickers’ years of public service by renaming the span after him. As his eldest son and myself a candidate for a countywide office now, I must raise my voice for my family and fellow Fayette countians to oppose the state’s misguided paint decision.
Please help by contacting the Governor at 304-558-2000 and other public officials in the county, state and Washington to urge reconsideration of this embarrassing oversight.
Beach Vickers
Montgomery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.