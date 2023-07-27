Well, I guess Joe Manchin is going to have to find another political office to run for. The Oval Office, according to polling, appears beyond his reach.
Yes, I know. Joe is surveying the landscape, deciding which race to enter, and he won’t be making any decision anytime soon. Not until next year, 2024, he says, which seems to be cutting it pretty close. He’s toying with the notion of being our next president as the head of a “fusion” ticket – one Democrat, one Republican – and has said, on numerous occasions, that, here’s the quote, “I will win any race I enter.”
Sounds pretty brash, especially for a guy who narrowly beat Patrick Morrisey to successfully defend his Senate seat back in 2018. But that is his pat answer. Not that he believes it and not that anyone else buys it, either. But he’s a politician, after all, and it probably sounds good coming out of his mouth, at least to him.
To the rest of mankind, it sounds desperate, like a guy whose political career is collapsing and he does not know which direction to run to avoid being crushed.
A fairly credible polling outfit at Monmouth University released its latest survey on Thursday. It said 16 percent of registered voters would consider – just consider – such a third-party, independent ticket. Yes, we’re all lukewarm, to be kind, about the prospects of another Biden-Trump matchup in 2024, but Manchin is not the inspiration folks are looking for.
The poll found that while 30 percent of registered voters said they would be open to such a mixed-party ticket, a mere 2 percent said they would definitely vote for Manchin.
Another 14 percent, holding their nose, said they probably would.
Those are not numbers that inspire confidence in the donor class.
Yes, the terrible math of being a pesky conservative in a national Democratic Party that is moving to the philosophical left and the lone Democrat to hold statewide office in a ruby red, Trump-loving state is stacking up against Joe. And he knows that. Has known it for awhile.
He’s not dumb. Big Jim Justice, the popular Republican governor of West Virginia who has never written a piece of policy in his life and is almost always tardy paying his property taxes and civil court judgments – to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, by the way – that guy, perhaps the most unqualified candidate to run for any office, is after Manchin’s seat. And the polling there, too, says the incumbent is the long shot – by 22 points.
The poll in late May by East Carolina University Center for Survey Research found Justice with a job-approval rating of 57 percent and a 29-percent disapproval rating.
Manchin? 33 percent favorable, 59 percent not so much.
Those numbers are like the cold, skeletal hands of death reaching for Manchin’s jugular vein.
So, where to turn? What race can Sen. Manchin win?
Joe’s almost certain demise – odds say he will not win either race – is oddly taking place at a time when a transformational shift in demographics of the American electorate is commanding attention. Yes, West Virginia is as conservative as they come and will remain so in 2024 and beyond, and that is not doing Manchin any favors. But the rest of the country is moving in a different direction, to the left. And the shift is significant.
Gen Z, the “kids” in their teens and into their 20s who have shown a propensity to vote in larger percentages than their predecessors, will not be kind to Republicans in the years ahead, and the politicians know it. On the issues that matter to them – abortion, climate change, racism, gender fluidity – the GOP is regarded as being on the wrong side of history.
We are at an inflection point in American politics because the ever changing demographics say, like it or not, we are becoming a more diverse, multicultural community. Sorry, all aggrieved middle-aged white guys, but you are on your own. Donald Trump is not going to win anything ever again.
And, likely, the same is true of Joe Manchin.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. Email him at dcain@register-herald.com.
